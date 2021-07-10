The Most Dominant Delta Variant in the United States: What You Need to Know

Share on Pinterest Since then Delta variant First detected in the United States in March, it quickly overtook other variants of the virus. FREDERIC J via Getty Images. BROWN / AFP

Federal officials estimate that the coronavirus delta variant is currently the predominant variant in the United States.

The latest CDC estimates show that delta variants accounted for 51.7% of COVID-19 cases in the two weeks leading up to July 3.

In the two weeks leading up to June 5, it accounted for 10.1% of COVID-19 cases, and by June 19 it had risen to 30.4% of cases.

The rapid spread of the delta variant, also known as B.1.617.2, is not unexpected.

In the UK, similar Complete vaccination rate Like the United States, the Delta variant quickly replaced the Alpha variant. By mid-June, it accounted for about 90% of infections Government research Indicated.

“We expected the delta mutant to prevail in the United States, but this surge is a nuisance,” said Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the CDC, at COVID-19 in the White House. briefing July 8th.

“We know that the delta variant has increased infectivity, and it is currently booming in the country’s pocket with low vaccination rates,” she said.

In some Midwest and upper mountain states, delta variants account for about 75-80 percent of cases, according to CDC data.

Even if the delta variant is established, the overall cases, hospitalizations, and deaths of COVID-19 in the United States are at much higher levels. under Than the peak seen early in the pandemic.

But “we are starting to see some new and worrisome trends,” Warensky said. “Simply put, in low areas [COVID-19] Vaccination coverage, cases and hospitalizations are increasing. “

According to the report, these increases have been seen in many states, including Nevada, Iowa, Arkansas, Alaska, and Mississippi. data Tracked by The New York Times.

Missouri is currently a major COVID-19 hotspot.Due to the surge in COVID-19 cases in the southern part of the state, some hospitals Transfer the patient According to local reports, to other facilities.