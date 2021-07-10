Health
Most new COVID-19 cases reported unvaccinated | Local news
Although the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 has declined significantly since the peak of the pandemic, the Green River District Health Department continues to report new cases of the virus in Daviess County.
Clay Horton, director of public health at the Green River District Health Department, said Friday that most of these new cases were in individuals who had not yet been vaccinated with COVID-19.
“We have a broader community and more settings,” says Houghton. “People who have come into contact with friends and family will meet colleagues here and there, but in reality, the preventive takeaway message at this point is vaccinated.”
According to a GRDHD Friday report, there were an additional 48 confirmed cases of COVID-19, 15 in Daviess County, 2 in Hancock County, 18 in Henderson County, 5 in Ohio County, and 6 in Union County. There were two cases in Webster County.
There was also one COVID-19-related death reported in the latest number by GRDHD in Daviess County. The state-wide death toll on Friday was reported at 7,253.
According to Houghton, the virus still affects people of all ages, but health officials have seen it infecting people under the age of fifty.
“In Daviess County, 55% of people over the age of 18 are vaccinated at least once. Looking at the population over the age of 65, 82%, so older people have higher levels of vaccination. Because it is high, it is rarely seen in its demographics. “
Houghton said the community is still hesitant about vaccines and believes that sharing false information, such as on social media, is the number one cause.
“Looking at our rates, our rates are better than some of the surrounding counties, but still below state and country-wide rates,” he said. “It has to do with the fact that we are a southeastern state where we feel a lot of hesitation.”
Houghton said he would like to bring Davis County’s overall vaccination coverage closer to the national average (currently around 67%).
“We set this goal in the United States and by July 4, we had vaccinated about 70% of the adult population. The country missed it slightly. They were 67%, earlier this week. For adults who made at least one shot in Daviess County, it was 55%, “said Houghton. “We want you to be higher. We want you to get closer to that 70% mark.”
Houghton said he believes the virus may exist for a considerable period of time as to what the future holds for COVID-19.
Perhaps in the next few years, COVID-19 will probably be something we have to pay attention to, “he said. “I would like people in the health department like me to come to the point where they are watching over and working on it, but I think the general public does not have to think too much.”
Houghton said the answer is already here when it comes to curbing these outbreak clusters and virus outbreaks.
“The solution is there,” he said. “As a community, it’s collective that we all do the work we need to get there.”
..
Sources
2/ https://www.messenger-inquirer.com/news/local/majority-of-new-covid-19-cases-reported-in-unvaccinated/article_a3bb962b-c942-5c81-b9db-f868fa7c3f94.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]