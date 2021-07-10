Karnataka government strengthens border vigilance and issues preventive guidelines for Zika virus cases in Kerala





The Government of Karnataka Zika The virus after the neighboring Kerala province reported Zika virus disease. The government warned the border areas of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Chamarajanagar to be more vigilant. According to Veena George, Minister of Health, Kerala, a 24-year-old pregnant woman from Parassala, Thiruvananthapuram, was reported to have the state’s first infection. By date, the state of Kerala reported at least 14 cases of Zika virus, all from the capital. In a circular issued Friday night, the Karnataka Department of Health provided all district administrations with regular rural surveillance and biweekly surveillance by ASHA workers and health assistants. Instructed to do so. “The current monsoon season is fostering the spread of Aedes aegypti, the vector of the Zika virus. In order to prevent the growth of Aedes aegypti, domestic conditions require effective disposal of solid waste. State 31 The District Vector Borne Disease Control Officer (DVBDCO) in all districts is to strengthen the strategy of the medium-term plan for vector management under supervision, “said the Circular of the Carnataka State Health Commission. “Aedes aegypti larva monitoring and source reduction activities at airports, harbors, harbors, villages and wards near 2 km should be carried out with the necessary precautions. Guest visits may also be considered. Samples will be sent to the National Virus Research Institute in Bangalore, “the circulation further added. The department also instructed the health department to send weekly reports related to the same thing. The Circular states that DVBDCOs in the relevant districts need to coordinate with their respective airport health officers. The Department of Health also instructed authorities to ensure availability of adult pesticides and larvae, hold inter-departmental meetings with relevant departments, and enhance information, education and communication activities. Zika virus is a viral infection spread by mosquitoes. The vector is Aedes aegypti, which also spreads dengue and chikungunya. In the case of Zika fever, ZVD can be infected with sexually transmitted diseases. Most people infected with the virus do not develop symptoms. When they appear, the symptoms are similar to those of the flu, including fever, headaches, and body aches. Additional symptoms may include occasional rashes such as dengue fever, but some patients also have conjunctivitis. If your symptoms worsen, you should see a doctor. The incubation period of ZVD (time to exposure to symptoms) is estimated to be 3-14 days.

