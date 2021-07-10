MSDH recommends that all unvaccinated people wear masks when indoors in public – FOX13 News Memphis





Jackson, Mississippi — The Mississippi Department of Health issued new COVID-19 guidance on Friday. The new recommendation is due to the rapid increase in cases and outbreaks of delta variants, coupled with the low overall immunization rate in the state. Relation: Delta Variant: 5 Things You Should Know About COVID-19 Dominant Stocks in the US Dr. Thomas Dobbs, a state health doctor, recommends that all unvaccinated people wear masks indoors. MSDH said that people over the age of 65 and those with underlying health should avoid all indoor meetings, even if they are vaccinated. “You may be wondering why we do this. Unfortunately, many COVIDs are now prevalent and almost all are delta infections,” said Dr. Dobbs. “We know that it is highly contagious and can increase mortality.” Dr. Dobbs is not pleased with Mississippi’s lowest immunization rates in the country, especially the increase in Delta variants. “Vaccinated people are also at risk because they have been exposed over and over again, and they also die,” said Dr. Dobbs. “Also, our people with immunodeficiency or a weakened immune system know that they do not respond to the vaccine at all.” Medical leaders are seeing an increase in hospitalizations and expect more deaths in the coming weeks. Most of those deaths are unvaccinated people. Still, some people are less worried than others. “It has nothing to do with me,” said Mississippi Prime Minister Reno. “It’s like the flu. You need to get vaccinated every year.” “I will wear the mask until the mask is finished,” said Laverick Roach. “I will wear the mask from now on until the end.” Cockroaches will be vaccinated soon. He said he understands the importance of wearing a mask and protecting others with underlying illness because his mother died of cancer two years ago. “As you said, I don’t see so many different varieties now,” Roach said. Health officials want the new guidance to save lives. “We don’t want anyone to die unnecessarily,” said Dr. Dobbs. “For this clear moment, the risk is very high because we have been depressed since winter.” The new guidance requires everyone over the age of 12 to be vaccinated. FOX13 was reportedly working with state leaders to work with grassroots organizations and health care providers to encourage people to shoot. MSDH recommends that all Mississippi people over the age of 12 receive COVID vaccination

MSDH recommends that all non-immune people wear masks when indoors in public — Thomas Dobbs (@TCBPubHealth) July 9, 2021 Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from the latest news in your neighborhood. Click here to download Trend story: © 2021 CoxMedia Group

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.fox13memphis.com/news/local/msdh-recommends-all-unvaccinated-wear-mask-when-indoors-public-settings/CW7RPGJ2BVGG3PZ4G3LEAO66G4/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos