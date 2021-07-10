Canadians with long COVIDs: Illness, worried more and more that they will break-nationwide

Adriana Patino (36 years old) has fought COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) After December 2020.

First, the virus made her very ill and prompted several trips to the ER when her blood oxygen levels were dangerously low.Then Long-term symptoms Cognitive problems such as palpitation, dyspnea, overwhelming malaise, and concussion.

“I have memory problems. It takes a long time to keep information and follow up on conversations, or I constantly misspell words,” says a North Vancouver-based consultant. ..

Patino, a former Canadian swimmer at the FINA World Championships, says he has been at home for more than six months. Mild physical or mental effort can lead to debilitating fatigue or severe headaches. She says it’s impossible to get her job done.

However, while Patino states that the employer is very supportive, it will take longer than expected for her long-term disability (LTD) claim to be approved. Patino, who has run out of short-term unemployment insurance (EI) illness allowance, said he hoped that LTD coverage would begin about a month after the claim was filed in early April. Instead, insurers continue to return with new demands for medical records, she says.

Meanwhile, Patino says her financial situation is deteriorating rapidly. She had to borrow from her mother after ambushing her personal savings. Her friend raised money through her GoFundMe account.

But if her workplace benefits don’t come soon, she says she must start selling some of her possessions to achieve her goals.

According to a new review by the Public Health Agency of Canada, more than half of COVID-19 patients may suffer from long-term symptoms of 12 weeks or more after a positive test. To date, 1.39 million Canadians have survived the virus, according to official statistics.

However, many of the country’s COVID long-haul carriers say they are in a rift between private workplace insurance benefits and government income support.

The interests of people with disabilities in the workplace are often denied

According to the Canadian Life and Health Insurance Association, only 12 million Canadians have disability insurance. However, even those with coverage, such as Patino, do not always have access to benefits when they suffer from long-term COVID symptoms, also known as long-term COVID.

The protracted effects of the virus manifest themselves as a tremendous sequence of symptoms. Common ones include fatigue, dyspnea, cognitive deficits often referred to as “brain fog,” cough, muscle or headache, sleep disorders, heart disorders, and sleep disorders.

The pandemic has chronically affected millions of COVID-19 survivors and created a science magazine. Scientific American Recently Called “Tsunami of obstacles”.

However, long COVIDs have all the characteristics of illnesses for which it is difficult to claim the benefits of workplace disabilities. What causes these often debilitating symptoms does not always appear in diagnostic tests. For example, Patino says she took a series of tests, most of which returned to normal. Only a few tests revealed her lung, blood, and heart problems, she says.

Also, researchers still have limited understanding of the long-term effects of COVID, and their physicians are often unaware of the condition.Recently Research In British Journal of General PracticeFor example, a general practitioner in the United Kingdom has suggested that long COVIDs may be significantly underdiagnosed. Studies show that the formal diagnosis of long COVID is less than 24,000, which is almost one-hundredth of the two million adults believed to have long COVID in the United Kingdom.

“This is an invisible illness, much like chronic fatigue syndrome, or myopathic encephalomyelitis,” says Susie Golding, a flower designer based in Oakville, Ontario. She is a COVID long-distance carrier who founded the COVID Long-Haulers Support Group Canada with approximately 14,000 members.

Many COVID long-haul carriers within the group have been denied the benefits of long-term disability, she says.

“People are turned away because they can’t prove in black and white on paper that they’re as ill as they say,” she says.

With few studies on long COVID yet, it is easy for insurers to dismiss a disability claim because of “insufficient medical evidence.” Long COVID case.

“It’s no different than dealing with cases of chronic fatigue or chronic pain, but what’s even more difficult is certainly the newness of impairment,” he says.

According to Kotak, it is important for long-term COVID patients to build medical evidence by relying on their physician to record symptoms and refer them to a specialist as needed.

“Of course, the important thing is to make the doctor an ally,” he said.

However, it is often a challenge for Canadian long-haul carriers, where not everyone has access to their doctor. The head of the Canadian Medical Association recently called on the federal government to promote access to family doctors for long-distance health care workers.

















Without it, long-haul carriers would have to consistently use the same walk-in clinic for bookings. This makes it easier to collect evidence, says Kotakku.

However, in addition to providing a complete picture of the symptoms of long-term COVID patients, he adds, it is important for physicians to identify how the condition limits the patient’s ability to function at work. I will.

Still, unlike the UK, Canada has not yet established a long clinical definition of COVID, which does not help.

And some long-haul carriers are facing yet another mysterious obstacle. They cannot prove that they have been infected with COVID-19.

Many long-haul carriers who caught the virus in the first wave did not have a positive COVID-19 test result to indicate that when Canada was distributing a limited number of available tests. Hmm, says Goulding. For example, she adds that many patients with COVID-19 symptoms were not tested if their families were already tested positive.

“They were supposed to have positive cases too, but they didn’t take the positive … test, so they’re still trying to prove themselves,” she says.

recently Research Of Goulding’s COVID Long-Haulers Support Group Canada, Viral Neuro Exploration and Neurological Health Charities Canada, Canada’s more than 1,000 COVID long-haul carriers, less than 60% of participants said they tested positive.

COVID Government-Not enough safety net benefits for long-haul carriers

For those who do not have or have no access to long-term disability allowances, there are few obstacles to the social safety net.

Chantal Renault says he has begun to suffer from crippled symptoms such as severe dyspnea, tachycardia, and severe malaise. She says she has access to EI illness benefits when her LTD claim is denied. However, after running out of the program’s maximum eligibility period of 15 weeks, she says she realized she had no income.

In the end, Lena Urd says he was forced to sell his home to survive economically.

“I’ve been a financial contributor to the country for over 32 years. I shouldn’t have lost my home just because I got sick,” Renault recently told the House of Representatives Human Resources Committee. “Canadians don’t have to experience it.”

Renault was called in to testify on bill C-265, a legislative bill sponsored by Bloc Québécois Claude DeBellefille, and proposed to extend the maximum benefit period to 50 weeks.

Federal budget law recently extended the maximum number of weeks for EI disease from 15 to 26, but the change is expected to take effect only in the summer of 2022.

The office of Minister of Personnel Carla Quatrov did not answer the question as to whether the federal government was considering further extension of the maximum benefit period.

“The Government of Canada recognizes that this will continue to be a difficult time for many Canadian workers. As we move on the road to recovery, how will the labor market recover and what will Canadian needs be? We will continue to monitor for recovery, “the Canadian Department of Employment and Social Development said in an email.

Patino says she hopes her story will help people and policy makers understand the long-term effects of COVID.

“I want people to take this seriously, and I want the government to take us seriously.”