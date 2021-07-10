Health
OK health officials urge thousands to catch up in the second half of the second COVID shot
A spokesman for the Oklahoma Department of Health said Friday that more than 134,000 people who received the first dose of the two-shot COVID-19 vaccine in Oklahoma were delayed in the second dose.
According to the Ministry of Health, this is about 9.5% of the 1,421,090 people who received the first dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine from the Oklahoma allocation. The number has been increasing since late April, When more than 110,000 people are late for the second dose.
And as the delta variant becomes established, these Oklahomans may become vulnerable to new, highly infectious strains that spread throughout the state.
Dr. Dale Bratzler, Chief Coronavirus Officer at the University of Oklahoma, said: “I think there could be outbreaks in these areas,” like taxing Missouri hospitals.
More:With the increasing number of cases, the hospitalization rate for COVID-19 patients is expected to be high in Oklahoma.
How much protection does a single dose provide?
Studies show that a single dose is unlikely to provide strong protection against delta mutants, which will soon become the predominant strain in the United States.
Study by UK Public Health Services The Pfizer vaccine was found to be 88% effective against symptomatic disease from delta mutants after the second dose.
However, three weeks after receiving a single Pfizer vaccine, it was only 33% effective against delta mutants. That is, people who receive only one Pfizer vaccine are much more vulnerable to the new Delta strain than those who receive a second dose.
modern, This is also a double dose vaccine, Johnson & Johnson, They say their vaccine provides protection against delta mutants, although it only takes one shot.
What to do if you miss a second dose
Health officials say that anyone who may have skipped or postponed a second dose of the vaccine, even if it is longer than the recommended 3-4 weeks (depending on the manufacturer) during the vaccination, is given now. I’m asking you to.
“Even months after the first dose, go ahead and find a second dose,” said Bratzler of OU. “There is no time limit between the first and second doses. If you take one dose, it is highly recommended that you take a second dose of Moderna or Pfizer.”
More:According to experts, the symptoms of the COVID-19 delta variant to be aware of are:
92 cases of delta variants as of the latest state report Have been identified In Oklahoma.Health expert Said, Given the low proportion of tests being conducted in the state and the relatively small amount of variant sequences, the number of cases of delta variants may increase.
Need to find a first or second dose? The COVID-19 vaccine is free and is available in many locations, including pharmacies and grocery stores. To find a place near you www.vaccines.gov. Vaccination appointments can also be found on the state scheduling portal. vaccinate.oklahoma.gov.
