Do I need to shoot AstraZeneca boosters in 8 weeks instead of 12 weeks?Here is the evidence so you can decide

Official health advice from ATAGI, Australia’s technical advisory group on immunity, shows that most people have a booster shot in 12 weeks for optimal COVID protection, but under certain circumstances it can drop to 4 weeks. You may. These situations include imminent travel and the risk of COVID-19 exposure.

Read again: Covid-19 vaccine-related thrombi linked to amino acids in a new study

The concern of ATAGI, and of other vaccine experts, is that if you shoot the booster before 12 weeks, your body will not develop enough immunity to ensure protection from serious illness.

Are you confused? This is what we have ever known.

What is the official advice?

Evidence supporting the recommended 12-week gap between the first and second shots of AstraZeneca comes from a study published at Lancet.

The study found that less than 6 weeks from the first shot to the booster provided 55.1% efficacy (protection from symptomatic treatment). Leaving 6-8 weeks between shots increased efficacy to 59.9%, and waiting 9-11 weeks resulted in 63.7% efficacy. However, if the gap was 12 weeks or longer, the effectiveness jumped to 81.3%.

Therefore, it takes at least 12 weeks between the first and second shots to get the best protection from the AstraZeneca vaccine.

We have now noticed an active outbreak of highly contagious delta variants of SARS-CoV-2 in Sydney. Therefore, you should ask yourself if it is best to aim for the highest level of protection, or if you need to aim for a reasonable level of immunity as soon as possible.

The Lancet paper did not contain data on the delta variant, which was not widely distributed at the time, but it is rapidly becoming the dominant variant worldwide.

However, we know that a double dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine protects against severe COVID-19 after infection with the delta mutant, but a single dose is not.

What is the 8-week evidence for protection from the Delta?

Morrison’s call to shoot AstraZeneca boosters for about eight weeks has not been completely successful. This is the approach the UK is using to stay ahead of the infectious delta variant (the same variant that is prevalent in New South Wales).

Shortening the interval between injections of AstraZeneca has generally been shown to reduce the effectiveness of the vaccine. But what about in the context of delta variants? This is where you need to be a little careful if you want to know exactly how much your vaccine will be less effective.

A study published in Nature reported that a single dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine essentially did not induce delta virus neutralizing antibodies.

However, the two doses induced a neutralizing antibody response in 95% of people, but at significantly lower levels than the Alpha variant (which occurred in the United Kingdom).

Nevertheless, neutralizing antibodies to Delta were present in the majority of people after two injections. This can mean the difference between hospitalization for mild and severe illness.

This study has some limitations. First, it did not directly assess the effectiveness of the vaccine (it would require clinical trials to be conducted). Second, it used the range of intervals between the first and second shots, so it’s not possible to say exactly protection from delta strains at 8 vs 12 weeks.

However, assessing the ability of vaccinated people to neutralize the virus in the lab is a good indicator of the quality of vaccine protection. This study actually emphasized the need for booster shots to protect against delta mutants.

Therefore, the number of infections in Sydney looks ominous day by day, and coupled with the knowledge that one vaccination is of little use against the delta virus, it is possible to give two vaccinations to the arms of as many people as soon as possible. it is clear. strategy.

Two doses, even at 8-week intervals, do not provide the highest level of protection possible, but still protect many people from serious illness.

What else do I need to think about?

Weighing the strengths and weaknesses of shooting AstraZeneca boosters early is not just about weakening immunity.

I just heard that Pfizer’s shots are increasing faster than expected. If anyone who already has two shots of AstraZeneca can take advantage of Pfizer’s booster shots (which is a big case), this could be a game changer.

In this case — and remember that this mix-and-match approach is not officially approved — it doesn’t really matter if an early second dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine gives you suboptimal immunity. maybe. Pfizer boosters boost your immunity instead.

However, it remains to be seen if such a major policy shift will be in time to protect those currently blocked in New South Wales.

Takeaway message

Delta variants are highly contagious. So weeks are important, and Australia is still heavily dependent on the AstraZeneca vaccine, so for now it makes sense to reduce the time between the first and second jabs.

This is clearly the preferred method over staying unprotected for more than a month, especially if you are at high risk of infection or serious illness. (conversation)

Apply Mint newsletter * Please enter a valid email address * Thank you for subscribing to the newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint.

download

App now !!



topic