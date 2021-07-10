When was the COVID vaccine ready for younger children?

The· Pandemic Not finished. And many in New Jersey haven’t been vaccinated yet.

What is the most notable of the unvaccinated? Children.

Clinical trials are underway. However, infants under the age of 12 are currently not eligible for vaccination. That probably won’t change before school reopens next month.

Children are less susceptible to COVID-19, Still contractedAccording to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, you get sick and spread it to others.

And the infection rate and mortality rate Plunge, Now dominant Delta variant It continues to spread throughout the state and country.

“Children still have the ability to be a repository of infectious diseases,” said Dr. David Senimo, an infectious disease expert at Rutgers University of New Jersey Medical School.

Immunizing children will be another important step in stopping the spread of the disease, Senimo said.

The Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine is approved for children aged 12 to 15 years under emergency use. We also started testing vaccines in a larger cohort of children under the age of 12. 2 to less than 5; 6 months to less than 2 years.

Last month, Moderna called for increased urgent use of the vaccine, including children aged 12 to 17 years. Johnson & Johnson In April, it announced that it would add 12 to 17 adolescents to the ongoing Phase 2a clinical trial.

Some experts are skeptical that the vaccine will be prepared in time for the first school bell.

“Some schools will return to the third week of August, at which point it will be difficult to approve and operate the vaccine,” said Reynold Panettieri, Vice President of Translation Medicine and Science at Rutgers University. The doctor says. University.

“I think the vaccine will be approved even before Thanksgiving. Well, will it be approved until the age of two? I can’t say, but it’s certainly 12.”

NJ Advance Media worked with Pfizer spokespersons to discuss vaccine timelines and quickly realized the importance of immunizing children.

How does New Jersey take vaccinations?

As of Friday, 4,926,115 people have been fully vaccinated and 5,530,026 have been vaccinated at least once. Status dashboard..

Only 3% of 12 to 15 people and 2% of 16 to 17 people are immunized.

When can I expect a vaccine for children under the age of 12?

Pfizer does not have a definite date when a vaccine for children under the age of 12 will be released.

Pfizer spokeswoman Kit Longley said in an email that he expects data for children aged 5 to 11 to be available in September and will be able to apply for an emergency use authorization soon.

Cennimo said it was wise to prioritize that age group first.

“They will have more social contact in the school environment than young children, and we want to protect (they) as soon as possible,” Cennimo said.

How about children under 5 years old?

The exact time frame wasn’t clear, but Longley said, “Data for children under the age of two may arrive shortly thereafter.”

What about children 6 months to 2 years old?

Again, autumn seems to be the target. According to Longley, the survey data could be in October or November. The company can then request an emergency use authorization.

Why is it so important to vaccinate children?

Children are a huge block of the population and can be carriers and spreaders of the virus. According to experts, vaccination of children is ultimately important for achieving herd immunity.

“Children under the age of 15 make up 26% of the world’s population. Successful vaccination of children contributes to protection against COVID-19 if the vaccine proves to be effective in the population. I believe that, “Longley said in an email.

How effective are Pfizer / BioNTech vaccines in adolescence?

Pfizer / BioNTech vaccines have so far proven to be very effective in adolescence.

The CDC states: “Based on evidence from clinical trials in people over the age of 16, the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine received two doses but was previously infected.”

Similar results were obtained in the younger age group.

“In clinical trials, the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is also very effective in preventing laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 infections in adolescents aged 12 to 15 years, and the immune response of people aged 12 to 15 years. At least as powerful as immunity. Reactions of people aged 16 to 25. “

How Do Myocarditis Reports Affect Your Child’s Immunization Initiatives?

There were some concerns about the mRNA vaccine (both Pfizer / BioNTech and Moderna use mRNA technology). There are more than 1,000 reports Myocarditis and pericarditis — According to the CDC, a condition with inflammation of the heart.

“These reports are rare given the hundreds of millions of vaccinations, especially in adolescents and young adults, after mRNA COVID-19 vaccination,” the CDC said on its website. I am. The CDC states that the benefits of the vaccine “outweigh the known potential risks, including the potential risk of myocarditis and pericarditis.”

“So the question is, is it relevant? Is there a framed warning?” Panettieri posed.

The greatest fear for Cennimo is the recognition that these cases can cause when it comes to vaccination of young children.

“I didn’t expect younger children to have more myocarditis,” Cennimo said. “So, of course, that’s something we should be careful about, but I think it might have an impact if it makes people unwilling to vaccinate their children.”

Spencer Kent may reach at [email protected]..