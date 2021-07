Minnesota begins to shutter COVID-19 community vaccination sites

The state will begin shutting down its mass COVID-19 vaccination sites in coming weeks, now that 70% of Minnesota’s adult population has been vaccinated. While the Mall of America vaccination site in Bloomington will remain open, final doses of the COVID-19 vaccine will be administered at the state’s Community Vaccination sites by Aug. 7. Vaccines will still be available at more than 700 pharmacies, primary-care providers and smaller state-run sites across the state. “Our Community Vaccination Program is an example of what can be accomplished through partnership, determination, and hard work,” said Gov. Tim Walz, in a news release Friday. “This program helped turn the tide on the pandemic here in Minnesota, saving countless lives.” Although the Biden administration narrowly missed its goal of getting 70% of the country’s adult population vaccinated with at least one dose by July 4, Minnesota has already achieved that milestone. As of Friday, more than 3 million Minnesotans have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Since the pandemic struck in March 2020, some 606,297 Minnesotans have been sickened by the virus, and 7,622 have died from it, according the Minnesota Department of Health. The Community Vaccination Program locations were set up in 21 different cities throughout the state to help bolster the availability of the free vaccine, including communities disproportionately affected by the coronavirus. Since January, the state has administered more than 618,000 doses of the vaccine at community sites and events throughout Minnesota. By Sunday, state-run Community Vaccination Program locations in Duluth, Rochester, Mankato, St. Cloud, St. Paul (Roy Wilkins Auditorium), Lino Lakes, and Oakdale will only offer second doses of the vaccine. The secure area of Terminal 1 at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, and Terminal 2, which is open to the public, will continue to offer the Johnson & Johnson one-dose vaccination for people 18 years or older until Aug. 7. The Mall of America site will remain open for walk-up Pfizer vaccinations and by appointment, accepting patients as young as 12 years old. Parent or guardian consent is required for people younger than 18 getting the vaccine. After Aug. 7, Minnesotans can find sites administering the vaccine through the state’s Vaccine Connector, the Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 Public Hotline from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays at 1-833-431-2053, providers can be found using the state’s vaccine locator map, the federal government’s site or by contacting your primary health care provider or a local pharmacy.

