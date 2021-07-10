Exposure to low blue light before sleep excels in energy metabolism-ScienceDaily





Prolonged exposure to light at night can adversely affect human health. But now, Japanese researchers have identified a new type of light that has less effect on physiological changes during sleep.

In a study published in June 2021 Science reportResearchers at the University of Tsukuba have compared the effects of light-emitting diodes (LEDs) and organic light-emitting diodes (OLEDs), which are widely used for energy saving, on the physical processes during sleep. Multicolored white LEDs emit a large amount of blue light, which is associated with many adverse health effects, including metabolic health. In contrast, OLEDs emit multicolored white light with less blue light. However, the effects of nighttime LED and OLED exposure on changes in energy metabolism during sleep, which researchers at the University of Tsukuba have worked on, have not been compared. “Energy metabolism is an important physiological process that changes when exposed to light,” said Professor Kunpei Tokuyama, a senior author of the study. “We assumed that OLED exposure, as well as dim light, has less effect on sleep structure and energy metabolism than LEDs.” To test this hypothesis, researchers exposed 10 male participants to LEDs, OLEDs, or dim light for 4 hours before sleeping in the metabolic chamber. Next, researchers measured 6-sulfatoxymelatonin, a measure of energy expenditure during sleep, core body temperature, fat oxidation, and melatonin levels. Participants have not recently traveled or participated in shift work. “The results confirmed some of our hypotheses,” explains Professor Tokuyama. “No effects on sleep structure were observed, but energy expenditure and core body temperature during sleep were significantly reduced after OLED exposure. In addition, fatty acidation during sleep was LED exposure compared to OLED. The rest was significantly lower. “ In addition, sleep fat oxidation is positively correlated with 6-sulfatoxymelatonin levels after exposure to OLED, suggesting that the effect of melatonin activity on energy metabolism depends on the type of light exposure. .. “Therefore, nighttime light exposure is associated with fat oxidation and body temperature during sleep. Our findings show that certain types of light exposure can affect weight gain along with other physiological changes. It suggests that there is sex, “says Professor Tokuyama. Many occupations and activities involve exposure to artificial light before sleep. New information about the effects of different types of light on physical processes may facilitate the selection of alternative light sources to mitigate the adverse effects of nighttime light exposure. In addition, these discoveries advance our knowledge of the role of light in energy metabolism during sleep.

Story source: material Provided by University of Tsukuba.. Note: The content can be edited in style and length.

