Use the lessons of COVID to end HIV

Much has been written about the victory and failure of the American battle with COVID-19 and will continue to be written. There is already widespread consensus that the pandemic has taught our healthcare system much about the fight against highly contagious and deadly viruses. Be prepared for the following infectious disease threats: But as healthcare providers working on HIV prevention, we can’t wait for those lessons to work. We need to apply some of the urgency and innovation we have put to fight the raging hell of the COVID pandemic to quell the smoldering embers of the still deadly HIV / AIDS epidemic.

The HIV / AIDS community has won a heroic and life-saving victory with drugs that make HIV a chronic disease that can survive. When taken properly, these treatments can prevent the infection from being transmitted.when Pre-exposure prevention (PrEP) is taken as prescribed by HIV-negative people, which provides almost complete protection against viral infections.

Both HIV infection and AIDS deaths are steadily declining, which deserves a blessing. Nevertheless, there are new infections every day here in the United States and around the world. Despite treatment and PrEP, many people still lack access and education about HIV and its prevention.here NurxWhen ordering a home HIV test and prescribing PrEP, newly infected HIV patients should be notified of the condition at least twice a week or about 100 times a year. This is by no means an easy call.

I often hear people ask if HIV still exists. It offends us — not to the person asking the question, but to the silence of the public health authorities and the media about HIV. In the United States, about 1.2 million people live with HIV, and 14% are unaware that they are infected with HIV. Lack of testing and persistent stigma have cast a shadow over this population.

In 2018, approximately 36,400 new HIV infections in the United States occurred mostly in southern states and were not evenly distributed throughout the population. This is because testing, prevention, and treatment have not reached those who need it most: men who have sex with men, blacks and Latino Americans, and transgender people. That said, education should be shared with all groups, as statistics are not important whether you are affected or not. Also, removing women from the discussion often fails. Whenever she had to tell a cisgender woman that she was HIV positive, she was completely shocked and never even thought this was possible. These were women like students at a prestigious university who had serious AIDS by the time she was diagnosed, but none of the (many) doctors she consulted about her illness were considering her HIV test. It was. Or a divorced grandmother in her 60s who was infected with HIV from a single sexual encounter at a college reunion.

After what we witnessed last year, it is difficult to see the persistence of HIV in the United States as a failure of will. COVID is a rapid reorganization of our healthcare system to a sports stadium with a drive-through test center, warp speed vaccine efforts, and public education where anyone can easily discuss antibody, antigen, and viral load. Showed that an initiative can be created. d once talked about the weather. We can certainly make far less destructive effort needed to end HIV. Method is as follows.

Test, test, test. With COVID, we have found that frequent testing, including asymptomatic people, especially those who work or live in high-risk environments, is essential to contain the virus until the vaccine is available. It was. Your healthcare provider should assume that your patient needs an HIV test, unless you know otherwise. Health care providers often do not offer HIV tests to patients who appear to be at no risk, and patients do not know to ask. From now on, University of Chicago Medical Center, We have set up an HIV / COVID combination inspection site for the general public during a pandemic.

Meet people where they are. During the COVID period, we brought tests and vaccines to stadiums, schools, supermarkets and more. Make HIV prevention and treatment easier by testing and preventing outside the clinic and meeting people where they are. Patients who need to be tested and prevented for HIV have to jump over too many hoops to get treatment. The first hoop is to find a provider they can trust. Imagine living in a small town where everyone knows you and your family, or that a laboratory engineer or pharmacist is also a member of your church community. Shame and fear associated with sex prevent many from face-to-face seeking care.

Telemedicine is one important way to bring informed, unjudgmental HIV prevention to people. Telehealth allows you to contact your healthcare provider from your smartphone, day or night, to request an HIV test or PrEP prescription. With Telehealth, patients who think they may need HIV testing, or who are interested in PrEP, can make that request right away. You don’t have to look for a clinic, wait for an appointment, or get an appointment. Take a break from work for it, or let them cancel their promises with shame and stigma. Home HIV testing and PrEP medications can be sent to the patient’s door in a discreet package, and communication with the healthcare provider can be done within the comfort and convenience of the patient’s home.

However, policy changes are needed to realize the telemedicine potential of having access to HIV prevention. One is to change legislation that prohibits telemedicine providers from providing care across state boundaries. Recognizing that healthcare providers can effectively provide preventive care to patients across state boundaries and time zones is the best HIV care for those who need it most (people in poor rural areas). It will improve access to (often concentrated in the city). During the pandemic, these requirements were exempted, the burden on the clinic was dramatically reduced, and the patient was able to stay at home when it was the safest place.

Another way to make this life-saving and cost-saving care more accessible is to improve telemedicine reimbursement. State law requires patients to have a prior relationship with their health care provider before the start of care in the clinic or before telemedicine is provided or reimbursed for telemedicine is the people who need it most. Creates barriers that are often insurmountable for access and faces stigma, which often increases the risk of HIV.

The city of San Francisco experienced a particularly low COVID rate compared to other densely populated cities. This is due to the public health infrastructure that was ready to learn tough lessons from the AIDS epidemic, sound early alarms, test and contract traces. A new virus has emerged. Turn it over and let the entire health system take what it has learned from COVID and apply it to accelerate the end of HIV. all National community.

