Oxford will be Covid’s hotspot, so people advised not to leave Oxford





People who live in Oxford Cases in the city have reached their highest levels since the outbreak of the pandemic, and they are advised not to travel to stop the Covid-19 epidemic.

The city is now declared as an “enhanced response area” like Birmingham and Manchester, by the government, including increased testing and maximization of vaccine intake to address an “unprecedented” number of cases. Prompt additional assistance will be provided.

There is no travel ban and people planning a trip are not told to cancel the arrangement, but people are urged to be aware of non-essential trips in and out of the city to prevent the spread of the virus. I am. Also read: 314 new Covid cases and 12 patients admitted to Oxfordshire Ansaf Azhar, Oxfordshire county The Council’s Director of Public Health said: “During the pandemic, the cases in the city reached the highest level. We are pleased to receive this additional support package from the central government as part of becoming a more responsive area. “This underscores the need for everyone in the city to come together to curb the recent rise in observed incidents. “Thanks to everyone who has already participated in the PCR tests at these facilities last week. “This additional support for testing and vaccines using national resources is of great value, but it only works in collaboration with those who are responsible for their personal actions and choices. Also read: Where all walk-in Covid Vaccine Centers are located in Oxford“” “If people have solid travel plans over the next few days or weeks, we don’t want to stop them. “But it may be wise to take tests before traveling to protect the most vulnerable people, prevent the virus from spreading elsewhere, and meet people outdoors when possible. This is wise. It’s about being practical. “This helps reduce cases.” Currently, Oxford cases are increasing particularly rapidly from late June to early July and remain firmly in the top 10 nationwide. Oxford 18-29 year olds join the northwest and parts of Midland to the recently introduced Covid-19 test facility as part of the enhanced coverage area status until at least July 18. You can continue to access it. Venue locations are in South Park (on the edge of St. Clement), Brabatonic Government School, Walton Street, Manzil Way Gardens, and Cowley Road. Oxford Brookes University and Osny Lane test centers are also open daily from 8 am to 8 pm, including asymptomatic people, but you must first book on the government website. Also read: Oxford’s Covid cases are currently the highest in the southeast and are in the top 10 in England Susan Brown, the leader of the Oxford City Council, said: “It’s really important for people to understand that Oxford is suffering from a terrible outbreak, but we can reduce infections. “We have all developed good virus control habits during the pandemic. We need to continue to use them and also take advantage of additional testing and vaccine clinics.”

