Nebraska Zoo urges nearly 200 guests to be vaccinated against rabies after being exposed to wild bats





Zoo Nebraska To 186 guests Wild bats It has been tested positive for viruses that infiltrate the aquarium. “The bat we identified was a common bat in Nebraska, a black kite bat that anyone can find in the backyard or attic,” said Dr. Sara Woodhouse, director of animal health. Said in a statement on Friday. “It’s not uncommon for wild bats to get rabies, so don’t touch them directly.” Woodhouse added that bats are nocturnal, so guests who were in the zoo during the day don’t have to worry, but guests who stayed overnight recently have zoo-paid post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP). ) Must be received. Python Escape from Aquarium in Mall, Louisiana PEP is CDC recommended Both bite and non-bite exposure to rabies-infected bats. Individuals receive rabies vaccine and human rabies immunoglobulin on the first day, followed by rabies vaccine on days 3, 7, and 14. The horror of rabies began on the night of July 4th when a campout guest woke up and found a bat near his head. A zoo team investigated a total of seven bats, one of which was rabies-positive. Click here to get the Fox News app The woman had no bites or scratches on her, but the zoo still recommended her and other guests at the zoo to be treated for rabies. “People usually get rabies by being bitten by rabies animals.” CDC explains.. “It is possible, but rare, to get rabies from non-bite exposure, such as scratches, abrasions, or open wounds that are exposed to saliva and other potentially infectious substances from rabies animals.” The Associated Press contributed to this report.

