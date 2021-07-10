Ministry of Health is preparing to tackle Zika virus





According to experts, the most important thing is to avoid water stagnation so as not to allow mosquitoes to breed.



After a case of Zika virus disease (ZVD) was detected in Kerala, vector control measures were strengthened throughout the state, and the state health department told authorities that Zika fever was suspected after excluding dengue and chikungunya fever. Requested to test a sample of the case. Health Commissioner KV Trilock Chandra said Hindus Authorities were instructed to first rule out dengue and chikungunya fever in all cases of fever. “Although we are on the alert in Dakshinakannada, Udupi and Chamala Janagar, which are adjacent to Kerala, mosquito breeding can occur anywhere, so surveillance is increasing throughout the state,” he said. .. “ASHA and Health Assistants are instructed to strengthen regular surveillance activities in rural areas and biweekly surveillance activities in urban areas. Local governments are instructed to prevent mosquito breeding in areas around the country. There is a need to ensure effective disposal of solid waste. “ Similar virus Virologist V. Ravi, who previously headed the Department of Neurovirology at NIMHANS, said dengue and Zika viruses are closely related members of the flavivirus genus.Both are transmitted to humans through a solar eclipse Aedes aegypti Mosquitoes breeding in a small collection of freshwater. Dengue virus infection is asymptomatic or can cause symptoms such as fever, headache, muscle aches, and rash. In some cases, the illness becomes so severe that it can even cause hemorrhagic fever and shock (a dangerous drop in blood pressure). Zika virus causes almost mild illnesses characterized by fever, rash, arthralgia, malaise, headache, and conjunctivitis. In adults, it can cause Guillain-Barré syndrome, an autoimmune disease that affects peripheral nerves, and in pregnant women infected early in pregnancy, the virus can cause defects in the developing fetal brain. Unlike dengue, Zika is also transmitted via the sexual pathway. There is also a risk of getting Zika after a blood transfusion from an infected person. Dr. Rabbi said the Zika virus is not new in India and has been prevalent here since 1954. However, there were no outbreaks except in Rajasthan, where 159 people were infected in 2018. The first case was detected in Gujarat in 2016, he said. SKGhosh, a senior scientist who previously headed the ICMR field station at Bangalore’s National Malaria Institute, said the emergence of new vector-mediated diseases should focus on hiring more entomologists. Stated. “Currently, there are not enough trained entomologists,” he said. “It is important that people limit their outdoor exposure, use high quality mosquito repellents, and stay covered during the day. For those who are indoors, there is water stagnation on the premises of the house. You need to make sure it’s not there, “he added. Astor CMI Hospital Consultant-Infectious Diseases and Travel Medicine Swati Rajagopal said symptomatic individuals should have adequate rest and adequate fluid intake, apart from the treatment of febrile illness. The incubation period of ZVD is estimated to be 3 to 14 days, and symptoms usually last 2 to 7 days, “said the doctor. Usually not fatal She emphasized that Zika infections are usually not fatal and do not need to be panicked. “It is important for authorities to ensure proper disinfection measures in lowland and congested areas to limit the spread of another infection. Eventually, it was left unchecked, along with a third wave of the virus. If this can prove to be a double pain for the medical department, “she added.

..

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/health-department-gears-up-to-tackle-zika-virus/article35260152.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos