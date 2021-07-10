Health
According to experts, five low-vaccination clusters (including two in Texas) pose a health risk to the United States. Ap
According to a new analysis from Georgetown University, Washington — five low-vaccination clusters (including two in Texas) could pose a national risk of spreading a new variant of COVID-19.
Areas with a high concentration of unvaccinated residents over the age of 12 include the western Panhandle and eastern Pineywoods areas of Texas, which are of great concern to health professionals. Neither is Dallas County, where authorities said it had reached herd immunity this week.
Georgetown researchers, who have been tracking immunization rates since December, found that there are about 30 clusters in the United States with lower immunization rates than the national average of 47.8%. The five states they identified as the most vulnerable are concentrated in the southeastern part of the country, scattered across eight states bordering Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Texas.
Dr. Shueta Bansal, an associate professor of biology in Georgetown, who led the project, said the two Texas clusters together cover about 141 out of 254 counties. It’s an important part of the state, but the cluster doesn’t include many of the most densely populated cities with great success in vaccination.
Texas’s overall immunization rate does not give an accurate picture of the state’s risk levels, Bansal said. At first glance, Texas is in good shape, with 50.4% of the population aged 12 and over, or 12 million, reported to be fully vaccinated, according to data provided by the Texas Department of Health. I will. Also, in Texas, about 14 million people, or 58%, receive at least one coronavirus vaccine.
However, Georgetown’s analysis raises many nasty concerns. According to the Associated Press, one was unvaccinated in almost all COVID-19 deaths in the country.
According to Bansal, unvaccinated clusters pose a greater threat because of the risk of new infections with COVID-19 each time they interact with unvaccinated individuals. New variants can emerge with each new virus outbreak. Already, the highly contagious delta mutant, first discovered in India in December, has become the predominant strain in all newly identified cases of coronavirus in the United States.
In other words, she warned that it was not time to relax our vigilance.
When a new variant that is resistant to the current vaccine surface, “for all of us, including those who have been vaccinated, it means rewinding the watch to 2020,” Bansal said. I will.
She said that certain counties are doing better than others. For example, Dallas County has a vaccination rate of 41.2%, while Harris County has a vaccination rate of 42.5%.
However, in other counties, especially those in one of the clusters, some vaccination rates are still in their early twenties.
“We can conclude that we are happy to have two Americas and two Texas states with a border between vaccinated and unvaccinated counties,” Bansal said. .. “But we are confident that we don’t want to do that. The interaction will continue and if so, we will continue to be at risk.”
According to experts, the impact of unchecked transmissions within the state is nationwide. Dr. Ben Neumann, a professor of virology at Texas A & M University, said the United States would not be in a stable position until each of these low-vaccination areas reached at least the national average.
“These are essentially the easiest places for the virus to grow and thrive,” Neumann said. “And the variants that emerge from these hotspots will be a problem that the rest of the country, and ultimately the world, will have to deal with.”
Public health officials have launched an ambitious campaign to combat the hesitation of vaccines that remain high in Texas. In a poll recently released by The Dallas Morning News and the University of Texas at Tyler, one in five unvaccinated Texas people expressed a lot of concern about potential side effects and resisted vaccination appointments. It was shown to be.
Neumann said Georgetown’s work is an important move in the right direction. Public health officials can better target their message and outreach efforts if they have a clear idea of where vaccine-resistant areas are.
“Change must come through these communities, which is a step in identifying how to do that,” Neuman said.
..
Sources
2/ https://dentonrc.com/ap/five-low-vaccinated-clusters-including-two-in-texas-pose-health-risks-for-u-s-experts/article_268749ae-d0fb-5991-a20e-bdd963af7252.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]