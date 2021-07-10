Covid surges-19 cases are directly linked to lower vaccination rates, according to Missouri hospital officials





Erik Frederick, Chief Administrative Officer, Mercy Hospital, Springfield, Missouri, July 10, 2021. CNN Covid-19 cases are seen “incredibly at an incredible pace” in 90% of ICU patients in Missouri hospitals, according to Eric Frederick, chief administrative officer of Mercy Hospital in Springfield, Missouri. The above is using a respirator. “Today we started with 133 Covid-positive patients in the hospital …. Our local facility has a health system in southwestern Missouri that is even better than last year. Indeed, I think it’s a controlled crisis at this point. Looking at how quickly this accelerated, we can see that it wasn’t seen at an almost incredible pace last year, “Frederick told CNN. .. “Since June 1, we have had 26 patients in our company. Yesterday we reached 128. Today we have 133. We achieved that acceleration in 39 days. Last year, September 1st. It peaked from 24th to 113th December, which is 150 days. ” Frederick said it was “impossible” to link the surge in cases to lower vaccination coverage in the area.Southern Missouri Five under-vaccinated clusters As Delta variants spread to the United States, they are vulnerable to a surge in Covid-19 cases. According to Frederick, local vaccination rates are around 38%, but vaccinations in some regions remain in teens. He said healthcare professionals need to “aggregate our resources,” including ventilators, to deal with the proliferation of cases and patients. “We ran out of bedside ventilators, but had more on hand if needed. It was fine from a device standpoint, but it was definitely tested,” he said. .. U.S. government Deployment of Covid-19 surge team Provide public health assistance in southwestern Missouri.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/world/live-news/coronavirus-pandemic-vaccine-updates-07-10-21/h_ef53dc882460754076b5d385e1da23c1 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

