Raw dog food “may contribute to the spread of antibiotic-resistant strains” | Antibiotics
Antibiotic resistant “super bug” – World Health Organization Called one of the world’s greatest threats to public health, it is usually reminiscent of the image of a hospital environment. However, studies may point to less obvious sources: family dogs.
Researchers warned of “international public health risks” after discovering antibiotic-resistant strains in various types of raw dog food.
“The tendency to feed dogs raw may contribute to the spread of antibiotic-resistant strains,” researchers said in a press release of their study presented at the European Conference on Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases. Said in the release.
Another study presented at the same conference found that resistance to antibiotics, a last resort, may be inherited between pet dogs and their owners.
Antibiotic-resistant insects can be potentially fatal to minor injuries and common infections.
Resistance has increased in recent years due to the abuse of such drugs in humans and livestock.
In a dog food study, a team at the University of Porto analyzed 55 samples of dog food from 25 brands (including 14 raw frozen types) to look for enterococci.
Bacteria can live harmlessly in the intestines of humans and animals, but they are dangerous in other parts of the body and can be resistant to antibiotics.
Researchers have found that all raw dog food samples contain antibiotic-resistant enterococci, including bacteria that are resistant to the last resort, linezolid.
Sequencing revealed that some of these antibiotic-resistant strains in raw dog food are of the same type found in inpatients in the United Kingdom, Germany, and the Netherlands.
“The close contact between humans and dogs and the commercialization of the brands under study in different countries poses international public health risks,” said researcher Anna Freitas.
“European authorities need to raise awareness of the potential health risks of feeding pets with a raw diet and should consider making dog food, including ingredient selection and hygiene practices.”
She added that dog owners should wash their hands after handling dog food and disposing of feces.
In another study, which has not yet been submitted to a medical journal for publication, another team in Portugal provides pet owners and 80 household animals with resistance to the last resort antibiotic colistin MCR-1. We tested for bacteria that carry the gene.
All 126 humans were healthy, but half of the 102 pets sampled had skin or urinary tract infections.
Four humans and eight dogs were tested positive for the bacteria that carry MCR-1, and the gene was found in both dogs and their owners in two households.
“Genetic analysis of the sample suggested that the gene was transmitted between the pet and the owner in one of these two cases,” his study said, saying that the gene was inherited from dogs to humans. He added that it was considered.
This has raised concerns that pets may develop resistance to last resort antibiotics.
WHO classifies antibiotic resistance as one of the greatest public health threats facing humankind.
Drug-resistant infections kill an estimated 700,000 people worldwide each year, and the United Nations warns that if nothing is done, it could reach 10 million by 2050.
