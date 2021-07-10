The benefits of the mRNA Covid-19 vaccine outweigh the risks of the rare heart, WHO, Europe News & Top Stories said.





According to the Geneva World Health Organization (WHO) Advisory Board, the benefits of the mRNA Covid-19 vaccine outweigh the very small risks that jabs can cause heart inflammation because they reduce hospitalization and mortality. This recommendation was issued when European drug regulators discovered that very rare heart inflammation could be associated with the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna Covid-19 vaccines. It was. In a statement on Friday, WHO reported two rare conditions of its inner layer called myocarditis, heart inflammation, and pericarditis, mainly vaccinated among young men after the second dose. Said that it usually occurred within a few days of. “Very rare cases of myocarditis and pericarditis were observed after vaccination with the mRNA Covid-19 vaccine,” referring to two vaccines using such techniques by Pfizer-BioN Tech and Moderna. .. “The benefits of the mRNA Covid-19 vaccine outweigh the risks of reducing hospitalization and mortality from Covid-19 infection.” The available data suggest that post-vaccination myocarditis and pericarditis were “generally mild” and responded to treatments such as rest or non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, WHO said. It was. “Follow-up is underway to determine long-term results.” In addition, “Vaccinated people should be instructed to see a doctor immediately if they experience any symptoms of myocarditis or pericarditis, such as new onset, persistent chest pain, shortness of breath, or palpitations. is needed.” The European Medicines Agency (EMA) Safety Commission said on Friday that myocarditis and pericarditis should be listed as side effects of the two mRNA vaccines, with such cases occurring primarily within 14 days of vaccination. I added that I did. The EMA Safety Commission also advised that people with a history of rare blood disorders, capillary leak syndrome, should not be vaccinated with Johnson & Johnson (J & J) shots. Regulators have warned medical professionals and people to be aware of post-vaccination symptoms, but said they are continuously monitoring their safety as approved vaccines become more widespread. It was. “The EMA has confirmed that the benefits of all approved Covid-19 vaccines continue to outweigh the risks,” he said. The EMA has reviewed more than 300 cases of myocarditis and pericarditis in the European Union, Iceland, Norway and Liechtenstein. These are collectively called the European Economic Area (EEA). According to Watchdog, most cases occurred with a Pfizer vaccine called Comirnaty. According to the EMA, as of May 31, the EEA received approximately 177 million doses of Comirnaty, compared to 20 million doses of Moderna’s Spikevax vaccine. The EMA also said it was investigating such cases with the J & J and AstraZeneca vaccines, but said on Friday that no causal link had been found so far and that it sought further data from pharmaceutical companies. Both the J & J vaccine and the AstraZeneca vaccine use similar techniques, but use different versions of the cold virus to direct the body to build immunity. Last month, the EMA requested the addition of a capillary leak syndrome as a side effect of the AstraZeneca shot Vaxzevria. Regulators also said that anyone who has previously maintained a condition in which fluid leaks from the smallest blood vessels, causing swelling and lowering of blood pressure, should not receive shots. Reuters

