COVID-19 vaccination rates are low in Oklahoma, and hospitalization rates are on the rise

With the steady increase in COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma, state and local health authorities continue to promote vaccination and other mitigation efforts. Public health leaders say vaccination rates remain low in the state, especially among young people, and the director of the Oklahoma Department of Health should take other precautions for unvaccinated people. Prompted.

“The number of vaccinations between the ages of 12 and 34 is particularly low, which means that this demographic is at particular risk,” said state health commissioner Dr. Lance Fry. “Several parts of the state have seen an increase in recent cases, especially in areas with low vaccination rates.”

According to USA TODAY, vaccination rates are delayed among young adults due to an epidemic of the infectious delta variant of COVID-19 while schools and colleges are preparing for classes this fall. Is ringing the alarm bell. Only about half of adults under the age of 24 “have been vaccinated or are definitely planning to get vaccinated,” according to a June report from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Approximately 46% of Oklahomans over the age of 12 are fully vaccinated, according to Wednesday’s weekly OSDH data. According to the CDC, only 36% of the residents of the target Carter county are fully vaccinated, and about one in three of the county’s population is vaccinated.

State health officials expect the number of recorded cases to increase after the July 4 holiday. Some of the highest rates of infection and hospitalization for this disease in the state this week are currently in northeastern counties with immunization rates below 30%.

According to the latest information on the daily situation of OSDH, the three-day average of COVID-19 hospitalizations across the state surged from 127 last week to 199 on Friday. At least 110 of these hospitalizations were recorded in three districts that make up northeastern Oklahoma.

Mercy Hospital, one of the region’s largest employers, has joined nearly 20 other medical institutions across the country and announced the necessary vaccinations for its employees earlier this week. With a few exceptions, Darryl Boss, president of Mercy Hospital Ardmore, said the hospital plans to allow unvaccinated colleagues to meet the September 30 full vaccination deadline. It was.

“Colleagues who have not been approved for religious or medical tax exemption will face disciplinary action, including dismissal,” he said through a spokesman on Friday. According to an email on Friday, there are hospitals in four states and 75% of employees are vaccinated throughout the Mercy Hospital footprint.

While educating colleagues about the effectiveness of vaccines in the prevention of severe illness, state-wide healthcare professionals are also required to discuss vaccines with tired patients. Dr. Gitanjali Pai, Chief Medical Officer of OSDH, said healthcare providers should take advantage of the opportunity to take advantage of all patient interactions to facilitate COVID-19 vaccination.

“According to preliminary data, the majority of COVID hospitalizations and deaths occur in unvaccinated people, so hospitals will also take this opportunity to discuss vaccines with patients,” Pai said on Friday. I told reporters. “Not only for people, but also for families.”

Voss said Ardmore staff have already provided specific information to patients.

“Within our Mercy Clinic, our clinical staff hesitate to provide information on the reasons for vaccination, ancillary material with insights into myths and facts about the COVID-19 vaccine, posters explaining the need for vaccines, etc. We provide answers and guarantees to patients who are vulnerable, “Vos said.

OSDH officials on Friday said prolonged concerns about the US Food and Drug Administration’s emergency use authorization for the three COVID-19 vaccines continued to hamper vaccination efforts. Full approval of the vaccine could alleviate many public concerns, Fry said.

“This is one of the common concerns that an emergency use authorization has not yet been issued, so we would like to wait for more data to be fully approved,” Frye said.

Fry allows some residents to flatly refuse the vaccine. Nevertheless, he urged them to implement other mitigation efforts in a collective effort to reign over the pandemic 16 months ago.

“There are still large groups of people who are reluctant to get vaccinated or don’t want to get vaccinated at all,” Fry said. “If you don’t plan to get vaccinated, we recommend that you take other mitigation measures. Use the three’W’s,” he said, wearing a mask and from others. Mentioned monitoring distances and washing hands on a regular basis.