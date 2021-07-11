Colorado: Health officials warn about zoonotic diseases during the summer







By NewsDesk @infectiousdiseasenews And health authorities San Juan Basin Public Health (SJBPH) reminds the public that during the warmer weather, when people spend more time outdoors, they are at increased risk of developing certain animal-borne diseases. Zoonotic diseases are common during the warmer months when humans and animals are in frequent and intimate contact. SJBPH emphasizes the importance of controlling the presence of rodents and mosquitoes around the home and wearing insect repellent and proper clothing when heading outdoors. In addition, pets need to be kept up to date with vaccinations and protected from fleas and ticks. Do not feed or handle wild animals, especially those that appear to be ill. Also, do not handle dead animals or animal waste. It is important for children to be aware of these precautions as well. Rabies Rabies is an infectious viral disease that affects the nervous system of humans and other mammals. People usually get rabies from the bites or scratches of animals infected with rabies. If there are bats in the room where someone is sleeping, it is important to catch them and test for rabies. SJBPH should be called to seek further guidance or report encounters with suspicious animals. Vaccinations are given to keep pets and their humans safe. Plague

Plague is caused by bacteria that can infect humans by being bitten by infected fleas or by direct contact with infected animals. Plague is frequently detected in rock squirrels, prairie dogs, pack rats, and other types of ground squirrels and chipmunks. SJBPH will investigate the death of prairie dog populations for the presence of plague. If an active prairie dog colony disappears suddenly, please report it to SJBPH. West nile virus

West Nile virus is carried by mosquitoes and can be bitten by mosquitoes and infect humans. The disease can cause encephalitis (inflammation of the brain) and meningitis (inflammation of the lining of the brain and spinal cord). Insect repellent should be used when going outdoors. To reduce the number of mosquitoes, the water standing around the dwelling needs to be emptied. Hunter virus Hantavirus pulmonary syndrome (HPS) is a severe and sometimes fatal respiratory illness. Hantavirus is carried by wild rodents, especially Deer Mouse, and is present in feces, urine, and saliva. Dry feces and urine can be agitated in the dust, and humans can become infected with the hantavirus by inhaling polluted air. When cleaning mouse droppings, wear a mask, open windows and doors to ventilate the area, and spray all droppings with bleach solution before vacuuming or cleaning. Tularemia Tularemia is maintained in a population of rodent rabbits and is transmitted by insect bites, direct infection, or inhalation or ingestion of bacteria. Infections are very low and bacteria can survive long-term in water, soil and carcass environments. Wear gloves when handling animals when hunting, capturing, or dressing them. When mowing or landscaping, do not mow sick or dead animals. Tick-borne disease Colorado tick fever is the most common tick-borne disease in Colorado, but in most cases it has not been reported. It is a viral illness characterized by fever, headache, body pain, nausea, abdominal pain and lethargy. Full recovery may take 2-3 weeks. The disease is not life-threatening and the infection provides lifelong immunity. Currently, there are no preventative vaccines or effective treatments other than advancing the disease. Rocky Mountain tree mites can also spread Rocky Mountain spotted fever. High fever, headache, chills, and muscle aches may develop suddenly. The rash often appears after a few days. Prompt treatment is very important because Rocky Mountain spotted fever can be fatal if treatment is delayed. The disease can be cured with antibiotics. <br />

