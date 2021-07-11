A long Covid patient undergoing a monthly vaccine trial in hopes of treatment because 1 in 10 bugs suffers from chronic symptoms





Patients with Longcovid are to be vaccinated monthly in a hope-giving trial for one million British people suffering from catastrophic chronic symptoms. The world’s first British scientists will seek to give patients monthly vaccines to combat this condition. 🔵 Read us Coronavirus live blog About the latest update 1 The trial gives hope to a million British people suffering from terrible symptoms Credit: Getty After winning Go Ahead on Friday, 40 long Covid patients will be offered at least two additional jabs in a trial later this year. Some of the leading vaccine developers are supporting the study, and if the pilot is successful, scientists can recruit thousands more patients. Talk to Sunday emailDr. David Strain, a senior clinical lecturer at the University of Exeter School of Medicine, who leads the study, said manufacturers are interested in supporting the study after early studies showed that long Covid symptoms were significantly reduced after the jab. Says he had. Dr. Strain said: “Many people have seen dramatic improvements within a few days of jab. “I wasn’t tired and I was able to walk further without running out of breath. “Some say it’s the closest thing I’ve felt since I first caught Covid.” He said previous studies showed that the improvement lasted about a month before the symptoms recurred. What are the symptoms of long Covid? Millions of people around the world have recovered from their first coronavirus infection, but they are still ill. So what are the symptoms? Malaise high temperature diarrhea Hair loss Chest pain insomnia Hallucinations Covid toes cold Disorientation Cognitive problems Breathing problems Muscle and body pain Heart rate over 100 beats per minute vomiting Heart rhythm problem He said the study is now expected to reveal the effects of the ongoing jab. About 1 in 10 people infected with the virus will have prolonged symptoms. Longcovid is a new phenomenon that is not yet fully understood. However, this condition has a variety of symptoms that develop after a Covid infection, such as fatigue, cough, chest pain, headache, and muscle aches. Last Wednesday, Commerce Minister Kwasi Kwaten said it was “not beyond imagination” that 5,000 people suffer from this condition every day. The case will soar to 100,000 by the end of summer. But he insisted that Britain had to move on Boris Johnson’s Roadmap to Freedom Fourth Stage -And the government said it believed the jab would protect the people. UK Covid hospitalizations have surged by more than half in a week, with 563 patients in 24 hours.

