New obesity drugs bring hope despite concerns about side effects

In the overwhelming medical facts, many Nigerians persistently hold the belief that overweight is a sign of a good life. However, experts share the view that this could be a recipe for disasters.

In an interview with Abuja-based pharmacist Hassan Ankuma, who has 19 years of experience Sunday punchWarning about the increasing trend of obesity, especially among children.

“I’ve already seen obese children. I’m embracing a Western lifestyle, such as eating a lot of chocolate. I patronize the gym because of the rich feeling that I don’t have to participate in many of my daily physical activities. You can see that more and more people are doing it, “says Ankuma.

How well a person manages his or her weight is determined by the classification of obesity index, the calculation of weight relative to height, which defines health risks. Obesity is defined as a BMI of over 30 kg per square meter. A BMI of 25 to 30 is considered overweight and a BMI of 18.5 to 24.9 is considered healthy.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration states that obesity and overweight are serious health problems associated with major causes of death such as heart disease, stroke, and diabetes, and are associated with an increased risk of certain types of cancer. I will.

The number of obese and overweight people in Nigeria is already a source of concern.

A group of 14 medical researchers, led by Dr. Davies Adeloye of the University of Edinburgh, wrote a paper based on 35 studies published in the Annals of Medicine on March 30, 2021, with a 25% rate of overweight and obesity in the country. Said that. 14.3% each.

A study entitled “Estimating the Prevalence of Overweight and Obesity in Nigeria in 2020: A Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis” found that the prevalence of women was 25.5% vs. overweight 25.2 compared to men. It was as high as 19.8%. 1 cent for 12.9 percent each for obesity.

In another study entitled “Childhood Obesity in Nigeria: Causes and Suggestions for Control,” published in the Journal of Nigerian Parasitology in April 2018, Professor Evangeline Opalaocha of the Federal Institute of Technology in Owerri, Imo, told Nigeria. Prevalence of childhood obesity.

“Studies on obesity tracking show that 70 to 80 percent of obese children and adolescents become obese adults, compared to about half of obese children becoming obese adults from the age of six. It has been reported that about one-tenth of non-obese children eventually become obese adults.

“Therefore, these enhance the need for timely intervention in childhood obesity to prevent obese children from becoming obese adults with the associated health challenges,” the study states. ..

Losing 5-10% of body weight through diet and exercise is associated with a reduced risk of cardiovascular disease in obese or overweight adult patients.

And perhaps one of the most important breakthroughs in this regard came on June 4th with the approval of the first US drug since 2014 to tackle overweight and obesity.

In a statement, the FDA said, “For use in addition to at least one weight-related condition (hypertension, type 2 diabetes, or high cholesterol), a reduced calorie diet and increased physical activity.”

The drug is indicated for chronic weight management in patients with a BMI of 27 kg or more per square meter and at least one weight-related illness, or patients with a BMI of 30 kg or more per square meter.

According to the FDA, the largest placebo-controlled trial enrolled adults without diabetes. The average age at the start of the study was 46 years, with 74% of patients being female. The average weight was 105 kg and the average BMI was 38 kg per square meter.

The statement states: “Individuals who received Wegoby lost an average of 12.4 percent of their initial body weight compared to individuals who received placebo. In another study, adults with type 2 diabetes were enrolled. The average age was At age 55, 51 percent were female. The average body weight was 100 kg and the average BMI was 36 kg per square meter. In this study, individuals who received Wegovy were initially compared to individuals who received placebo. I lost 6.2 percent of my weight. ”

According to online sources, placebo is a substance or treatment designed to have no therapeutic value. Common placebos include Inactive tablets, Inactive injections, sham surgery, and other procedures that can provide researchers with comparison points for new treatments and prove safe and effective. Therefore, it is an important part of clinical research.

John Charlett, Deputy Director of the FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research, Diabetes, Lipid Disorders, and Obesity, reportedly said: Management program.

“The FDA continues to promote the development and approval of additional safe and effective treatments for obese or overweight adults.”

After four 68-week trials of more than 2,600 patients receiving Wegoby and more than 1,500 patients receiving placebo, the most common side effects were nausea, diarrhea, vomiting, and constipation. Included, abdominal pain, headache, fatigue, indigestion (dyspepsia). ..

Other side effects include dizziness, abdominal distension, belching, hypoglycemia (hypoglycemia), flatulence (gas accumulation), gastroenteritis (intestinal infection), and gastroesophageal reflux disease (digestive organs) in patients with type 2 diabetes. It was a type of disease). ..

However, Emeka Duru, Executive Director of the Nigerian Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association, said: Sunday punch, “There is no doubt that natural weight loss methods, such as exercise and diet, are more appropriate and can be recommended.

“Drugs are chemicals that can cause side effects and rebound effects, which means that people can eat more or have larger adipose tissue. Side effects on the liver and heart. It may not be possible to say that it (obesity) does not exist, but I don’t think it is one of our problems. ”

Similarly, Ankuma said such drugs were likely to appeal to Nigerians, but warned that indiscriminate use could be costly. According to him, medications for chronic weight management should be prescribed.

“I think the Nigerians might patronize it when it enters Nigeria. But my fear may be to find underweight people who say,” I want to keep this or that. ” It means that there is no such thing. If care is not taken, abuse can be involved, and abuse can result in loss of people.

“When taken by people with normal blood sugar levels, they are very low in blood sugar and are more susceptible to shock. If they are not detected in time and the person is not resuscitated, they may (die).” He said.

The bottom line is that innovation always needs celebration. But instead of a more natural weight loss plan, you certainly need discretion.

