Authorities are urging vaccinations as COVID continues to spread throughout the state

Residents of Union County died this week as a result of a COVID-19 infection. This is the first infection since May 31st.

The county also saw 14 new cases between Friday, June 2nd and Friday, June 9th, six more than reported in the seven days prior to that period.

The county’s 7-day positive rate was 9.7% from June 2nd to June 9th.

Across the state, 4,883 new COVID cases were reported in seven days, and 35 Arkansas states died as a result of the virus. The 7-day positive rate was 15.3%.

As a result of the state-wide surge in cases, the South Arkansas Medical Center updated its visitor policy on Friday, limiting inpatients to one visitor per patient per day and length of stay per patient. Assigned one visitor to. Unless special circumstances permit, we will stop visiting women’s centers and ER patients, intensive care unit patients or outpatients altogether.

On Friday, MCSA had three COVID-19 patients, said Alexandria Bennett, director of business development.

“It’s very important for people to be vaccinated. We recommend that all members of the community be vaccinated,” Bennett said. “Know that it is safe and effective.”

The Vaccine Clinic will be in El Dorado this week from 10am to 2pm on Thursday, July 15th at 1548N. Scheduled at the New Olive Brunch Baptist Church on Rose Lawn Avenue. The Arkansas Medical College Mobile COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic provides Pfizer vaccines approved for use by everyone over the age of 12.

The COVID vaccine is available free of charge to anyone, including those without health insurance.

The COVID-19 vaccine is also available at Union County’s Melvins Discount Pharmacy, Wal-Mart, and Union County Local Health Units. To set up a vaccination appointment at Melvin’s, call 870-863-4155. For more information on Walmart, please visit walmart.com/COVID. For local health units, call 1-800-985-6030.

Governor Asa Hutchinson emphasized the low vaccination coverage of the state this week, saying in a weekly COVID speech that only Bradley County was able to fully immunize more than half of its population against the virus.

The Governor had previously set a goal of immunizing half of the population by July 31 in all counties in the state. As of Friday, 26.3% of Union County’s population was fully immune to the virus, meaning that they received one of the One Shot Johnsons. Dose of either the & Johnson vaccine, or the two-shot vaccine produced by Pfizer and Moderna respectively.

“Our state vaccination rate is lower than the national vaccination rate, and one million people in Arkansas are fully vaccinated, but it has more cases, more hospitalizations, more It’s not high enough to prevent death, “Hutchinson said. “We lost our position in July while we won this battle in April.”

Hutchinson also said that COVID hospitalizations are on the rise. On Tuesday, the total number of Arkansas hospitalized as a result of the virus increased by 55, returning to winter levels in 2020.

“This is the largest increase in hospitalizations since vaccinations became available to prevent hospitalizations,” Hutchinson said. “Hospitalization clearly tells a story.”

The average age of Arkansas hospitalized for the virus dropped from 63 in November 2020 to 54 in May 2021. As a result, the average age of dying Arkansas dropped from 78 in November to 66 in May.

“The older age groups are vaccinated and protected, and there are gaps that need to be addressed,” Hutchinson said.

He also mentioned the Delta COVID variant. It accounts for 7.2% of all Arkansas virus samples sequenced for variants, of which 1,177 are performed. Delta mutants are known to be more infectious and worsen health than the original COVID virus.

Hutchinson showed how the delta variant has grown almost exponentially in the last two months.

“Fortunately, the vaccine is effective against all these mutants, including the delta mutant. Delta mutants (mutants) are more contagious and at higher risk in terms of health outcomes. It has a high level of effectiveness in preventing the effects of delta mutants, “he said.

Hutchinson called on employers to give workers paid leave to get vaccinated, and said the state would work with employers to make vaccines available to their workers, if possible. ..

“We don’t require anything. We are seeking help through the employer community,” he said.

He also announced an initiative working to visit a community in the state to discuss the COVID vaccine with Arkansas.

“We want to hear from Arkansas about what’s happening in your community,” he said. “The goal is to join the community at the local level, overcome hesitation, answer community questions, encourage vaccination and say what can be done to defeat the latest delta variants here in Arkansas. The vaccine can handle it. “

Dr. Jose Romero, Director of Health, Arkansas, said the delta mutant is 30 to 50 times more infectious than the first-discovered COVID virus mutant known as the British mutant.

He said it is important that all Arkansas are fully immunized, including those who choose a double-dose vaccine.

“Unless you’re receiving a complete immune dose … without a complete immune panel, you’re protected by only 30%, not a higher rate,” he said. “All vaccines to date have been shown to be prophylactic against severe illnesses, death-causing illnesses, and the majority of hospitalizations.”

He also noted that even children are infected with the delta variant, stating that the only way to protect children under the age of 12 who are not eligible for vaccination is to vaccinate themselves. I did.

“The only way to protect them is to immunize themselves and put cocoons around them that do not allow the virus to reach them,” Romero said.

ADH spokesman Danyelle McNeill also said the division is tracking “breakthroughs.” In this case, people vaccinated against the virus were infected with COVID. However, the number of groundbreaking incidents identified in Arkansas was not available by Saturday’s press time.

According to ADH, 5 to 20 cases of COVID mutations have been identified in Union County.

For more information on COVID-19 or COVID vaccines, please visit healthy.arkansas.gov or cdc.gov.