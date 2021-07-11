Waiting time between vaccines is “halved in 4 weeks”

Waiting time No10 “halves every four weeks” between the first and second doses of the Covid vaccine, as the approaching free day encourages the development of jabs to speed up.

Authorities have asked the Joint Committee on Immunization and Immunization (JCVI) to provide immediate advice on reducing the interval from eight weeks as described in the current guidance. The Sunday Times Said.

UK Public Health Service Vaccination Instructions issued to doctors and nurses AstraZeneca And Pfizer Jab’There is evidence of a better immune response and / or protection if longer dosing intervals are used’.

JCVI scientists compare the benefits of the additional immune response provided by the longer gap between doses to the vulnerabilities of people who have received only one jab.

If the reduction is approved, it opens up the possibility of traveling abroad without quarantine to millions of people who would have had to wait another month to receive their second trip.

The debate takes place in the burgeoning case of the now predominant delta variant, which is more capable of avoiding the first dose than others, as the day of freedom is approaching.

But Boris Johnson will push for the lifting of the Covid rule on July 19, despite increasing pressure from some doctors and scientists to delay the move last night.

The Prime Minister will confirm tomorrow that all restrictions will be lifted next week. There is no source that Johnson trusts in “the innate decency of the British people” not to “recklessly” accept new freedoms.

A promise warned yesterday that the Royal Academy of Medical Care (AMRC) had “dramatically increased” the number of cases. NHS I was under unprecedented pressure.

Yesterday, the UK recorded 32,367 new Covid cases and 34 deaths after the Royal Academy of Medical Care warned that the number of cases had increased dramatically.

Almost 45.8 million people receive the first dose of the vaccine, which is equivalent to 86.9% of adults and 65.6% receive both jabs.

AMRC Chair Professor Helen Stokes-Lampard said he was “deeply concerned” about removing all restrictions on July 19.

“There seems to be a misconception that life can then return to normal and all precautions can be abandoned. Frankly, it’s dangerous,” she said.

However, government sources said:

“It’s going to be a difficult day, but it’s better to open now with school holidays than when I returned to the classroom in the fall.”

The minister urged Mr Johnson to bring double jab tourists to the UK from 19 July. Failure to do so risks ruining the domestic holiday market.

The Cabinet has been divided on how to open up travel, and there are some warnings about a gradual reopening that prioritizes double-jabbed people in the UK.

Nonetheless, a staggered approach was announced last week after border forces said they would not deal with a full reopening, sources told email on Sunday.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said from 19 July that those who received both jabs from the NHS would be able to visit countries on the amber list without becoming independent on their return to the United Kingdom.

MailOnline contacted No10 for comment on shortening the vaccination interval.

Hospital waiting lists are skyrocketing to 13 million, Sajid Javid warns, and millions of “very British” attitudes of not wanting to burden the NHS during Covid’s pandemic Leaving people untreated and undiagnosed

The hospital’s waiting list could surge to 13 million in the coming months after more than a year of blockades and warnings. NHS, Sajid Javid I warned you.

The new health minister said internal modeling showed that the current record number of 5.3 million patients awaiting treatment could more than double this summer.

He believes that the pandemic not only had a major impact on other health problems, but also on those who decided not to seek treatment for fear of being infected with the virus in hospitals.

Javid said Telegraph The “very British” attitude to protect the NHS exacerbated the problem.

He said:’I was most shocked when I was told that the waiting list would get worse before it got better.

“As of today, it has increased from 3.5 million to 5.3 million. I told officials,” So what do you mean? [by] It’s much worse, “and I think it’s probably 5.3 million to 6 million, 7 million.

“They said no, it would go up millions … it could reach 13 million.

“Hearing that 13 million figure, it completely focused my mind, and it will be one of my top priorities to deal with as we can’t have it. . ”

Modeling presented to the Minister of Health showed that 7 million people who would normally have been seeking treatment did not receive treatment during the pandemic.

This includes tens of thousands of people who are believed to have missed treatment checks for cancer and heart disease, in addition to untreated mental health problems.

Backlog clearing is one of his top priorities, Javid said, and current proposals include more virtual bookings and reliance on private hospitals to provide care. Said.

NHS trusts are a combination of increased Covid cases, untreated doses of other treatments such as cancer screening and heart disease, and staff shortages due to workers having to self-isolate when “pinged” by the Covid app. Because we are facing a big blow.

NHS providers, a member of the UK NHS Trust, could have up to one-fifth of their staff absent from one NHS Trust in just three weeks, and as many as 900 operations could be cancelled. I warned.

Javid told The Sunday Telegraph that there are “all reasons why NHS staff think they can take a more proportional and balanced approach to quarantine policies.” Two jabs.

He also discussed NHS payments and said that raising taxes to fund social care could be a “practical and obvious” solution.

Earlier, Professor Helen Stokes Lampard, chairman of the Academy of Medical Royal College, said deaths were beginning to rise again.

She told BBC Radio 4 Today’s program: “I just heard in this newsletter that the number of cases in the intensive care unit is increasing, the number of people in need of hospital treatment is increasing, and sadly the death toll is starting to increase again.

“Then (July 19th) there seems to be a misconception that life can return to normal and all precautions can be abandoned. Frankly, it’s dangerous.”

The July 19th warning, called Free Day, was repeated by Manchester Metro Mayor Andy Burnham. Andy Burnham told observers that it was like a “day of anxiety.”

He told the newspaper: “The government is simply wrong to assemble everything from here as a matter of pure personal choice. It’s not.

“Many people who are susceptible to the virus have to use public transport to shop for groceries directly, so wearing a face cover in these settings must remain mandatory. I strongly encourage people in Manchester to continue to wear masks on public transport to respect others.

In an interview with The Daily Telegraph, Mr. Havid said that those who do not wear masks in confined spaces are “irresponsible,” even though they have become guidance rather than the law of Step 4 of lifting restrictions.

Labor Party Shadow Health Secretary Jonathan Ashworth said:

The proportion of new cases of coronavirus in most parts of the United Kingdom has returned to the levels last seen during the winter.

The number of patients has risen to the level last seen about three months ago.

And the average daily reported deaths of British people who died within 28 days of a Covid-19-positive test have increased only slightly.

However, this is still well below the kind numbers seen in January and February of this year.

The Sunday Times asks the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization (JCVI) to consider whether No. 10 can reduce the wait between two doses of vaccine to four weeks in light of the increasing number of cases. I reported that I requested.

