Tamil Nadu and Karnataka increase vigilance as the Zika virus spreads to Kerala.Latest News India





Cases of Zika virus were reported 3 days ago and currently number 15 in Kerala. The provincial government has developed an action plan to check for the spread of Zika virus disease. The center also rushed a team of experts to the southern states. Along hindustantimes.com | Amit Chaturvedi Screenplay, Hindustan Times, New Delhi Published at 7:45 am on July 11, 2021

Tamil Nadu has stepped up checks at the border with Kerala after an outbreak of Zika virus in the southern states. News agency PTI quotes Tamil Nadu government officials as maintaining strict vigilance at 14 strategic points and checkpoints in Warayar and Minak Ship Run and strengthening vehicle checks. I reported. The PTI further reported that people traveling from Kerala to Tamil Nadu are required to have an e-pass. The state of Kerala has reported 15 cases of Zika virus so far, and Prime Minister Pinaraien Villayan has stated that his government will strengthen its vector management unit at the district and state levels. The latest information about the Zika virus epidemic is as follows: Cases of vector-mediated disease were detected 3 days ago. Fourteen cases were identified on Thursday, but one more was reported on Saturday. All cases are from the Thiruvananthapuram district.

After the outbreak was reported, the central government sent a team of experts to Kerala. According to co-secretary (Ministry of Health) Lav Agarwal, the six-member team includes experts in vector-mediated diseases and doctors from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

The Kerala state government has developed an action plan to control the number of Zika virus infections, and state health minister Veena George said the situation is being closely monitored.

The district of Karnataka, which borders Kerala, is called upon to increase vigilance. The Karnataka State Department of Health has also instructed authorities to strengthen the state’s measures against infectious organisms.

Aedes aegypti, a carrier of dengue, chikungunya, and Zika, is widespread in Karnataka and needs increased surveillance in rural areas.

Urban areas will also be monitored every other week on the foothold of the war, according to the state government.

The travel history of people arriving in Karnataka will be checked and samples collected from suspicious cases will need to be sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Bangalore for testing.

Zika virus disease (ZVD) presents with symptoms such as fever, rash, conjunctivitis, and joint pain. However, few people die of ZVD, and only one in five has symptoms.

Symptomatology of the disease was first identified in Ugandan monkeys in 1947, and the first human case came from Nigeria in 1954. It leads to contraction of the child’s brain and a rare autoimmune disease called Guillain-Barré syndrome. close

..

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/india-news/as-zika-virus-spreads-in-kerala-tamil-nadu-and-karnataka-step-up-vigil-101625969500482.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos