Super bugs found in raw dog food pose “public health risks” to scientists
- Researchers have revealed evidence that some raw dog food products contain bacteria that are resistant to many types of antibiotics commonly used to treat illness.
- All 14 samples of food tested contained drug-resistant Enterococcus
- Contains only 3 out of 41 other dog foods including wet foods, dry foods and snacks
Feeding According to scientists, a dog’s trendy raw meat diet poses a public health risk due to the threat from potentially dangerous super bugs.
Feeding raw meat to pets is becoming more popular because owners believe it mimics the natural dog diet and is superior to cooked or processed pet food.
However, researchers reveal evidence that some raw dog food products contain bacteria that are resistant to many types of antibiotics commonly used to treat human illness. did.
All 14 samples of raw dog food tested contained drug-resistant Enterococcus, a type of bacterium found in the intestines of animals.
In tests with 41 other dog food samples, including wet, dry, and treats, only 3 contained antibiotic-resistant enterococci, while 16 were “non-superbug” strains.
Researchers have found evidence that some raw dog food products contain bacteria that are resistant to many types of antibiotics commonly used to treat human illness.Photo: Stock
Enterococcus, which is normally harmless when trapped in the intestines, can even cause sepsis and can cause havoc in other parts of the human body.
In another study, scientists found that the genes that give bacteria resistance to another important antibiotic are inherited from pets to humans.
The results of both studies will be submitted to the European Conference on Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases this weekend.
Dr. Anna Freitas of the Faculty of Pharmaceutical Sciences, University of Porto, Portugal, who led the research on dog food, said: “Close contact between humans and dogs poses an international public health risk.”
She added: “Authorities need to raise awareness of the potential health risks of feeding pets with a raw diet. The production of dog food, including ingredient selection and hygiene practices, must be reviewed.
Raw dog food samples, including uncooked salmon, chicken, turkey, lamb, and beef, contained a strain of Enterococcus that was resistant to common antibiotics.
In tests with 41 other dog food samples, including wet, dry, and treats, only 3 contained antibiotic-resistant enterococci, while 16 were “non-superbug” strains.Photo: Stock
Almost a quarter were resistant to linezolid. Linezolid is a “last resort” antibiotic that is used only when other drugs do not work.
The raw samples tested were from two unnamed brand dog foods sold in Portugal.
Meanwhile, a veterinarian at the University of Lisbon found that eight out of 102 dogs tested and four out of 126 human owners made the bug resistant to another “last resort” antibiotic, colistin. I found that it harbors bacteria with.
This means that pets can act as a “reservoir” of genes and develop resistance to colistin.
Heidi Maskelyne of British pet food maker ProDog Raw, which conducts rigorous bacterial testing, said owners need to choose a reliable source of pet food.
“Why do you feed your dog substandard food?” She asked.
