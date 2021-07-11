More than not getting sunburned





I’ve always been a little jealous of people who can stay outside all day without experiencing a sunburn. I apply SPF 15 lotion to my face all year round and apply SPF 50 or higher to all exposed skin during the summer. However, I’m starting to understand that it tends to protect itself from UV rays because it burns easily. The National Cancer Institute reminds us that even people who do not get burned are at risk of skin cancer. It doesn’t matter if you consider your skin to be light, dark, or somewhere in between. Everyone is at risk for skin cancer. According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, skin cancer is the most common form of cancer in the United States. July is UV Awareness Month. The sun emits radiation known as UV-A and UV-B rays. Both types can damage the eyes and skin in a variety of ways. UV-B rays have short wavelengths that reach the outer layers of the skin. UV-A rays have longer wavelengths that can penetrate the middle layers of the skin. Wide spectrum sunscreens protect against both UV-A and UV-B rays. SPF is an abbreviation for sun protection factor. This is a measure of the amount of solar energy (UV radiation) required to tan a protected skin compared to unprotected skin. I read some wrong information on the internet. The numbers correspond to the specific sun exposure time or percentage of protection. There are many factors that affect how much different levels of SPF protect, but in general, the higher the number, the better the protection. Keep in mind that more expensive brands are not always more effective than cheaper brands. As a rule of thumb, use about 1 ounce. Or a handful to cover your whole body. Plan to apply sunscreen 20 to 30 minutes before sunbathing so that your skin can absorb the sunscreen. I recently visited Haiti and was surprised to see many people wearing long trousers and long-sleeved shirts during the hottest months. It was a very practical way to protect their skin from the sun. You may not think so much, but UV rays are bad news not only for the skin but also for the eyes. The American Academy of Ophthalmology offers some advice. Choose sunglasses that offer 100% UV protection. Don’t be fooled by color or cost. The ability to block UV rays does not depend on the price tag or the darkness of the sunglasses lens.

Select a wraparound style. Ideally, the sunglasses should be completely wrapped around the temple to keep out the sun’s rays from the side.

Wear a hat. In addition to sunglasses, wear a wide-brimmed hat to protect your eyes.

Don’t be fooled by the clouds. The sun’s rays can pass through slightly thin clouds. Eye damage can occur at any time of the year, not just in the summer.

Protects your eyes during the peak of the sun. Sunglasses should always be worn outdoors, and it is especially important to wear them early in the afternoon when UV rays are stronger.

Don’t forget the children. Everyone, including children, is at risk. Protect your eyes with a hat and sunglasses. In addition, keep your child away from the sun between 10 am and 2 pm when the sun’s UV rays are strongest. Today I’ll leave this quote from Lawrence G. Rovasik. So, once you get used to a heartwarming smile, the sunshine will sometimes spread into a miserable world. “ Emily Marison is an OSU Extension Family & Consumer Science Educator and can be contacted at 740-622-2265.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.coshoctontribune.com/story/news/local/2021/07/11/uv-protection-more-than-not-getting-sunburned/7912254002/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos