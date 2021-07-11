When was the first case found? -Edexlive





In an effort to contain the deadly coronavirus disease, Kerala reported 13 cases of mosquito-borne Zika virus for the first time on Thursday. All samples tested positive for Zika virus were collected from the Thiruvananthapuram district and sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune. Samples were reportedly collected for testing after a 24-year-old pregnant woman sought treatment for symptoms such as fever, headache, and red skin scars at the end of last month. We’ll go back in time and talk about the origin of the virus, its first outbreak, and more. What are the symptoms of Zika virus infection?

Symptoms of mosquito-borne disease are mild and include fever, rash, conjunctivitis, muscle and joint pain, malaise, and headache. The incubation period for Zika virus disease is estimated to be 3-14 days, and symptoms usually last 2-7 days. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), most people infected with the Zika virus do not develop symptoms. How to prevent and treat Zika virus?

There are no specific treatments or vaccines for Zika virus, and the development of Zika vaccine remains an active area of ​​research. The United Nations Health Organization advises people with symptoms to get enough rest, drink water, and “treat pain and fever with common medications.” Zika virus infection can only be prevented by preventing mosquito bites. WHO states that special care must be taken to avoid mosquito bites among pregnant women, women of reproductive age and toddlers. Where was the first case of Zika virus?

Zika virus was first isolated from rhesus monkeys in 1947 in Uganda’s Zika Forest (Zika means “overgrown” in the local language) during an investigation to detect yellow fever infection in primates. .. It was subsequently confirmed in humans in Uganda and Tanzania in 1952. When was the first case found in India?

In India, the Zika virus was first recorded in 1952-53. The country reported an outbreak in Gujarat in 2016-17. This was followed by outbreaks in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh in 2018. According to a Lancet study, 159 cases of Zika virus infection were reported in Rajasthan and 127 cases in Madhya Pradesh in late 2018. How did it start to spread?

The first outbreak of Zika fever was reported by Yap Island in 2007. After years of sporadic reports in Africa, the other two major outbreaks of the disease are French Polynesia (2013-2014) and South America (2015-2016).

..

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.edexlive.com/faq/2021/jul/10/what-the-faq-what-are-the-symptoms-of-zika-virus-when-was-the-first-case-found-22401.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos