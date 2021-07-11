Treating Hypertension with Dangerous Herbal Formulations – Experts

Dr Michael Ajidahun, Regional Director of Nigeria, Hope For Us Charity, USA, talks to GODFREY GEORGE about hypertension and how to treat it, especially in adolescents.

is Is high blood pressure the same as high blood pressure?

Basically, high blood pressure is high blood pressure. Before you can determine if your blood pressure is high or low, there are measurements. High blood pressure is when the upper number is 130 or higher and the lower number is 80 or higher. Therefore, if you check your blood pressure and it is not 130/80, you have high blood pressure.

What can cause this condition because someone’s blood pressure is higher than 130/80?

There are many things that can cause a condition. We can start with a lifestyle. Too much salt in your diet can also be a serious problem. If someone has a habit of smoking, that is another risk factor. Everything that can be put under an unhealthy lifestyle. Stress can also be a factor. People who have problems with internal organs such as the kidneys are also at risk of this condition. The human neck has what is called the thyroid gland. If it swells, it can also be a factor. All of these can cause this condition.

It is also worth noting that some hypertension occurs and the underlying cause of the condition cannot actually be traced. It can be the result of some underlying condition like diabetes.

Is it hereditary?

Yes, it is hereditary. Here’s how. We know that high blood pressure poses a family risk problem. This means that if one of your pedigrees is in that condition, it may increase your chances of developing that condition over time. In families with a condition, offspring are also most likely to develop the condition. It only increases the risk of having it. It is not mandatory for the offspring to have it. All one needs to do is change one lifestyle to be much healthier.

Can high blood pressure be called an illness?

Yes, it is. We can call it illness. It appears as one.

You talked about improving the lifestyle of these people who are at high risk for this condition. What exactly do they do and / or don’t think they should?

The first is to watch over your eating habits. Much of what we eat in this part of the world is very rich in salt and fat. Those who want a healthy lifestyle should not go that route if they want to live a healthy life. There are nutritionists and nutritionists who can help you prepare special meals at special times and improve them over time. It is good to reduce your salt intake, as salt is more likely to cause high blood pressure. Not all meals need to be salted. It doesn’t even make it more delicious. If the person is one of the major aspects, he may need to lose weight so that he does not become obese. Obesity has also been seen as another condition that increases the likelihood of becoming that condition. Alcohol needs to go down. All forms of smoking are required, including marijuana, cannabis, and tobacco. Don’t be fooled that someone is better than others. They are the same and deadly. Basically, you need to change your lifestyle. Eat a healthier diet, exercise, and drink plenty of water. People underestimate the power of water. Drinking plenty of water will refresh you and prepare you for the day’s activities.

How do you think low-income families can cope with this rigorous diet and lifestyle package?

Diets aren’t that cheap, but they’re not expensive. In countries like Nigeria where medical care is not free, prevention is better than hitting the condition. This rule applies to everyone, rich and poor alike. I feel that if you are rich, you may have more opportunities to eat junk food and the like. Vegetables like pumpkin are not very expensive. Buy crayfish and fish and you’re ready to eat. It depends on how you want to live your life.

It is also advisable to go to regular inspections to start management if a condition is detected. There are some medications that can be worn to help manage this condition as it does not have a lasting cure. At least I don’t know. These drugs can be expensive, but you need them to survive. This is one of the system failures in Nigeria. Whether you are poor or rich, the protocol for treating and managing high blood pressure is the same. How long a person with high blood pressure can live depends on how well he adheres to the doctor’s instructions. Another thing is that most of these low-income earners may not be able to comply with all these lifestyle packages, and that can be very sad. The rich may have nutritionists, personal trainers, and nutritionists, but the poor may not have much luxury.

When it comes to the poor, these “medicines” in traditional packages sold in major cities in Nigeria have cheaper options. Isn’t they enough?

(Laughs) I don’t agree with herbal formulas or the use of medicines. I don’t think it’s necessary. Many people may use it and say it worked. Now, the mixture of these drugs has several medicinal properties. The question now is, “Are you taking it in the right proportions and in the right mixture?” That is the question. They are not quantified. I don’t know if I’m taking too much or too little. Some even kill you. I do not recommend anyone to take those mixtures. Recently, I’ve seen many Nigerians suffer from kidney and liver disease. What do you think is the cause? It’s from a herbal formula. Some can even damage the heart and lungs. There is a serious flaw in the logic of whether our ancestors used it. That’s why we felt it wasn’t killing them because we didn’t have enough skill to track these things. You should not patronize these people who sell these colored toxic substances.

What symptoms do you think people should pay attention to in order to know that they have high blood pressure?

First, high blood pressure is what we call a silent killer. Symptoms may not be seen unless there is a problem with the organ. If your blood pressure becomes very high, you may have a headache. Some people have chest pain. One may start listening to their heartbeat – this is what is known as palpitation. These are subtle signs that your blood pressure is rising. If your feet or hands start to swell, this can also be an indicator. This means that the condition has already damaged the internal organs. Some people suffer a stroke, but in most cases this is fatal. Everyone should keep their kit at home and try to monitor their blood pressure. Someone has a blood pressure of 160/90 and can tell you, “Doctor, I’m very fine.” So how do you pick up these people? The economic situation these days is so severe that not everyone wants to go to the hospital. However, at least once every two weeks, look for a pharmacy to check your blood pressure.

However, based on the belief that there is a way to catch up with fear, many people are reluctant to go to a health checkup in the absence of obvious signs of illness.

It’s a myth. That’s not true. Many people say, “What you don’t know doesn’t kill me!” In a country like this, it’s very dangerous. Most people are better off and know than going to regular inspections. This is not good. Just because you check your blood pressure all the time, you are never exposed to it. Helps you do what you should do to avoid getting higher.

You talked about stress as a risk factor. What about young people sitting at home and doing nothing? But for some reason, they are depressed with high blood pressure. Does worry cause this condition?

This is what we call high blood pressure in young people. People between the ages of 0 and 45 develop symptoms and fall into this category. Drug use, especially cocaine use, is a major problem. Young people engaged in drugs and substance abuse are at risk of developing this condition. Many young people also become diabetic and some are obese. As I mentioned earlier, there is a family history issue. All of these are factors in why young people fall into this state. Young people should learn to exercise, burn fat and sweat. This helps the body a lot. At that point, your whole body is active and your blood is really well circulated. You need at least 30 minutes of exercise before starting the day.

People in high-traffic cities like Lagos are heavily polluted and need to actually monitor their blood pressure. Walk from your real estate to another real estate.

There’s no way everyone is alive and thinking, but keep in mind that if your thoughts become anxious, your blood pressure can rise. Also, it is not possible to label a person with high blood pressure in a single visit. You may be anxious just to see a doctor. It is called “white coat hypertension”.

Does this anxiety about doctors lead to high blood pressure in the long run, or does it disappear afterwards?

White coat hypertension is just a thing. It does not lead to high blood pressure in the long run. At least, no studies have proven it. This increase in blood pressure does not mean high blood pressure. People with white coat hypertension can also develop hypertension in the long run. There is a possibility.

Is there a cure especially for young people? Don’t you think people were misdiagnosed as having high blood pressure when they presented WCH?

There is no cure for high blood pressure, but it can be treated. If you start taking antihypertensive drugs as a result of a misdiagnosis, you need to be very careful with both your health care professional and others, as you will need to continue taking these drugs for the rest of your life. Seeing blood pressure controlled causes withdrawal for a while, but that does not mean that the person has healed. It lasts a lifetime and lasts a lifetime. Treatment cannot be started when the condition is unclear. Also, please take out health insurance. It’s not just for doctors. You will need it someday. High blood pressure is not just for the elderly. Everyone needs to be vigilant.

Copyright PUNCH.

all rights reserved. This material and other digital content on this website may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without the prior written permission of PUNCH.

contact information: [email protected]