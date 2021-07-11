Tick ​​Time Bomb: A 15% increase in population means that dogs need to be checked before they can get inside.What you need to know

Synthesis with Sarah Tew / CNET



A predicted tick time bomb is approaching us. Entomologists say the tick population has increased by 15% from last year Lyme disease More epidemic this year-this can be the cause Chronic pain and swelling in dogs And in humans. The spike in tick populations is probably even more important for dogs, cats and other furry pets coming to your home. The number of people reporting dog mites surged 30% from April to March. Grist reported..

All conditions are affected Experts say I can do it with at least one of the seven tick species found in the United States Infect the disease.. And many new dog guardians, or owners of indoor and outdoor pets, are furry friends after roaming the tall grassy and wooded areas where mites tend to nest. You may not want to check. As a result, pets are at increased risk of getting sick, and mites that ride on pets without digging can hide inside the house and wait for their next meal. The meal may even be you.

Yes, there are correct ways to get rid of mites from your beloved pet, and some of the ways I talked about that you shouldn’t use as they can harm your pills there is. It also explains how to keep ticks away from your dog and when to take your pet to the vet.

Which diseases do mites cause in pets?

Some illnesses result from ticks that have been caught on pets for hours. If you’re concerned that your dog may have a tick-borne disease, a heartworm test for tick-borne disease can tell you if your pet is exposed. Dr. Todley, Veterinarian at the Leitchfield Veterinary Clinic in Kentucky. Here are two of the most common diseases that can occur in dogs when they are bitten by ticks.

Ehrlichiosis: Ray told me that this is the most difficult tick disease to prevent and the most common tick-borne disease that tests positive for dogs. Mites can infect Ehrlichi in just three hours and can be fatal to dogs. They go through three stages of the disease, where the platelet count decreases, they become very ill and can experience abnormal bleeding, According to a veterinary partner, Pet Health Resource Center for Veterinarians.

Lyme disease: This disease, which is widespread in dogs, has a relatively small effect on dogs. Ray says the most common symptom of Lyme disease in dogs is that dogs experience painful swelling of the joints that can lead to inability to use their paws. If left untreated, it can cause serious cardiac and neurological consequences as well as renal failure. Other symptoms include fever and loss of appetite. According to the American Kennel Club.. Mites need to adhere for 36-48 hours before the disease spreads.

If your pet is experiencing any of these symptoms, you should take them to a veterinarian immediately.

Brian Bennett / CNET



How can I be sure that I have removed all parts of the tick?

According to Orkin’s entomologist and technical services manager, Ian Williams, it’s pretty easy to tell if you’ve removed an entire tick if you know what you’re looking for. Largest pest control company In the United States. If you are not careful, the head and mouth of the tick can be left behind and cause infection, but it does not increase your pet’s risk of illness (see below).

The best way to get rid of mites completely is to use tweezers. According to Williams, the goal is to bring the tick’s head as close to the skin as possible.

Do not squeeze too hard as it can be difficult to crush and remove mites. Once you have a firm grip on the tick, pull it straight back instead of sideways. Otherwise, the mouth of the tick may be left behind. Williams says the tick releases itself.

What if I haven’t removed all the ticks from the skin of my dog ​​or cat?

After removing the mites, clean the area with soap and water, disinfect the area, and wash away any attached areas. If the tick’s mouth remains when you try to pull it out, Williams says it does not pose a threat to your pet. If possible, try removing the leftovers with tweezers to prevent infection. If that is not possible Leave me alone According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it heals the skin.

However, it can take weeks or months, so you should continue to monitor the area as well as the symptoms of dogs and cats. Symptoms begin to appear.. If symptoms occur, you should take your pet to a veterinarian for analysis (the following signs are the time to visit your veterinarian):

Also, not all mites have the disease, but in reality, Only women can infect the disease -Responsible young larvae 90% of spread In humans The size of a poppy seed, Making it difficult to tell that they are riding your pet. It is advisable to remove all mites in the garden and take other precautions to prevent population growth (continue reading the tips).

5 Ways to Never Use To Get Tick And Why

There are home remedies that should not be used on pets or even on their own when removing mites. According to the experts I spoke to, they don’t work.

Never use Match or fire Try to get the tick and release yourself. This can cause burns on your pet’s skin.

Try to get the tick and release yourself. This can cause burns on your pet’s skin. Soap and water Does not drive out mites. This is great for cleaning the affected area after removing the mites.

Does not drive out mites. This is great for cleaning the affected area after removing the mites. alcohol .. Save this to clean the area instead of killing mites.

.. Save this to clean the area instead of killing mites. Don’t try to dig up mites Knife or other sharp object .. Not only is this painful for your pet, but it can also cause infections if the object is not sterile.

.. Not only is this painful for your pet, but it can also cause infections if the object is not sterile. Cover ticks oil “Suffocating” is no no. The goal is to get rid of mites as soon as possible so that they do not spread the disease. Don’t wait for the ticks to come off.

Amanda Couser / CNET



How often do you need to check for ticks?

Ideally, it’s a good idea to check your dog for ticks whenever you bring it home. But that’s not always possible, so if your dog or cat goes out, check it at least daily. If your pet is taking tick medication, you can extend the tick check interval. Maintaining your garden also plays an important role (I’ll explain more below).

Again, timing is important to get rid of mites and reduce the risk of your pet getting sick.

Areas of your dog you need to check for ticks

Mites try to find areas of skin with folds where they can hide. When checking for dog ticks CDC says You can see behind and inside the ears, under the collar, under the tail, and between the toes. Also, check around your pet’s eyelids, under the front legs, and between the rear legs.

If your pet has ticks but hasn’t caught them yet, it’s safe to wear gloves when checking for ticks on your dog, Williams says. This is to prevent ticks from sticking to themselves instead.

At what point should you take your dog to the vet?

When you remove ticks from your dog, you can save it for testing and identification.Best to do Keep it aliveIf possible, place in a closed container or zip-closed bag, according to the Lyme Disease Association.

For your pet, most tick-borne diseases don’t show up until 4-8 weeks after being bitten by a tick, Ray says. You can monitor the symptoms by noting when you found the tick in your dog. For example, if your pet shows signs of fatigue or is unable to control food, it may be time to take it to a vet.

You should also monitor the area around the tick bites. If you notice hair loss, redness, or inflammation, it is a sign of an abnormal bite. Veterinarians can assess the area and screening of tick-borne diseases.

Brian Bennett / CNET



How to keep ticks away from your dog

Vaccines are not available for most tick-borne diseases that dogs may receive. According to the CDC.. Therefore, it is important to take precautions to prevent mites from sneaking into your pet.

Tick ​​repellents are one of the best ways to do it. Dr. Byron Braggburn, Professors and researchers of veterinary parasitology at Auburn University, recommend two topical drugs as being highly effective against mites. Vectra 3D And .. He told me they might not kill the ticks right away.

Chewable locks-for example -Recommended by Flagburn as it enters the dog’s bloodstream and kills trapped mites. It works because mites absorb oral treatment and die.

And yes, you can give your dog both topical and oral treatment. Ray, a Kentucky veterinarian, advises dogs to be given oral treatment at the beginning of the month and topical treatment in the middle (or 15th) of the month. Treatment is most effective when you let them go.

Never use human products that repel animal mites. Always consult a veterinarian before using the product on your pet.

Landscaping also helps keep mites away

Maintaining a garden and continuing to mow the grass is another way to help keep mites away. This is because they tend to stay in places with tall grass and brushes and wait for their next meal. For both you and your furry friends, leaving wide walkways and margins between your garden and your home may help reduce your exposure to ticks.

If you live near a wooded area that is difficult to maintain, Orkin’s entomologist Williams suggests using pesticides labeled with ticks around the area. You can also separate the yard from the forest with a mulch (which will prevent tall grass from splattering), or install a fence to prevent the dog from bouncing into the mite-infested area. You can also.

Now that you know how to keep your pet safe, here How to protect yourself from Lyme disease, A serious tick-borne disease in humans.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informative purposes only and is not intended to provide health or medical advice. Always consult your doctor or other qualified healthcare provider if you have any questions about your medical condition or health goals.