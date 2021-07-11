Is it possible to catch two Covid-19 variants at the same time?

Brussels : A 90-year-old Belgian woman who died of COVID-19 in March developed two variants of the coronavirus at the same time. This is believed to be the first recorded case of this type. ..

The case, discussed at this year’s European Conference on Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases (ECCMID), shows that it is possible to catch two Covid-19 mutants at the same time, the conference that organized the conference said in a statement. Said in.

Society said the woman became ill with the alpha and beta types first identified in the United Kingdom and South Africa, and her doctor may have had an infection from two different people. said.

A woman treated at a hospital in Aalst near Brussels was not vaccinated, according to the Belgian Dutch public broadcaster VRT. Belgium, like many European Unions, faced vaccination problems in early 2021 and the vaccination program started slowly, but the EU now vaccinations cover 70% of the population. I have.

The academy quoted discussions at the July 9-12 meeting, and doctors believed it was the first documented case of this type, with a rare but similar double infection. Said that.

“Both variants were prevalent in Belgium (in March),” Anne Vankeerberghen, a molecular biologist at the OLV Hospital in Aalst, said on the VRT website.

“Therefore, this woman may have been infected with two different people with two variants of the virus. Unfortunately, I don’t know how this infection happened,” she said.

The European Commission, an EU executive, quotes estimates from EU disease prevention agencies that it expects a highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus to prevail in Europe this summer. I warned you.

This story was published from a news agency feed without changing the text. Only the heading has changed.

