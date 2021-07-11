Health
No mask, need to keep a distance: excitement, anxiety when Saskatchewan fully resumes
Regina — Saskatchewan is not only excited but also anxious as it becomes the second state to lift the remaining COVID-19 public health restrictions.
As of Sunday, no masks or physical distances were needed, and there were no rally capacity restrictions.
Abigail Bissy-Aluko is a Saskatoon event planner.She says a full reopening would be good for her business
“We look forward to celebrating with our clients and getting back to work altogether,” she said in an interview. “There seems to be more hope. Hopefully I won’t go back to another blockade.”
Bissy-Aluko said her phone was ringing non-stop with a client who wanted to see the available dates and locations.
“Many people are celebrating their birthdays,” she said. “There are many birthdays and some weddings here and there.
“And the reason for the surge in birthdays is that most people planning a memorable year, such as 30th or 50th last year, have postponed it to this year to celebrate.”
Bissy-Aluko said people were excited to meet friends and family, but added that most of her clients were still taking a cautious approach.
Outdoor venues are especially popular this summer, as many people feel they aren’t ready to be part of an unmasked indoor crowd, she said.
Bissy-Aluko himself feels “a little skeptical” about some parts of the resumption.
“We hope that no more cases will be seen as a result of people not wearing masks in public,” she said. “We definitely strive to be safe and follow the COVID guidelines, but we can still have a party and have fun.”
Safety is also a top priority for Tracy Zambory, president of the Saskatchewan Nursing Union. She said the pandemic continued to attack the nurses.
“The members we talked to, they are exhausted,” she said. “They are full of anxiety, and they are really worried about what the future holds.”
Members are currently feeling different about removing all public health restrictions in Saskatchewan, Zambory said.
“We fully understand that people need to return to some normal state. It was a long and long journey of COVID, but we know that we need to be alert. Vaccination everything It cannot be done based on the expansion of. ”
However, at the final COVID-19 briefing scheduled for Thursday, Prime Minister Scott Moh said the state relied on vaccines as its first line of defense. The reduction in case numbers means that Saskatchewan is in a “very good place,” he said.
Zambory is worried about the epidemic of variants and how the number of initial doses of the vaccine has leveled off. She hopes the state will not hesitate to regain restrictions as needed.
“Registered nurses have a living experience from the beginning of this pandemic,” she said. “We’ve been there every day since our founding, and we’re relived the days when we had to bypass the intensive care unit because the number reached nearly 500 a day and the intensive care unit was full. I don’t mind.
“I hope we can hear the voices of science and medical professionals as hospitalizations begin to increase.”
Cities in Saskatchewan are revising their guidelines in light of the reopening of the state. In Saskatoon, most city officials no longer need masks or physical distances, but the facility keeps vinyl and plexiglass shields in place for additional cleaning.
The city of Regina also encourages residents to maintain enhanced hygiene and use contactless payment methods instead of cash whenever possible.
On Canada Day, Alberta became the first state to fully reopen.
This report by Canadian Press was first published on July 11, 2021.
