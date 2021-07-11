Covid-19 cases are skyrocketing in one of the states with the lowest vaccination rates

Alanne Orjoux and Aya Elamroussi, CNN

As Covid-19 delta variant Public health professionals are boosting the number of new cases of infection across the country, encouraging people to get vaccinated for everyone around them, not just themselves.

“For some reason, I understood that vaccination was for you. Of course, vaccination protects individuals very well from being infected with Covid-19 and becoming seriously ill,” she said. I told CNN on Saturday. “But we are also vaccinated to protect the people around us … because we know there is a risk of breakthrough infection.”

Experts include unvaccinated populations and Covid-19 cases, especially Highly contagious delta mutant..

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, head of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said Thursday that more than 9 million people live in counties with an increasing number of cases and immunization rates of less than 40%.

“Many of these counties are also in the same place. Delta variant It makes up the majority of the circulating virus, “she said.

Friday, US exceeded 20,000 COVID-19 case study For 4 consecutive days. May was the last time the country had a series of days of more than 20,000 incidents.

Missouri, Arkansas, and Mississippi have been hit hard

In Missouri The population is completely vaccinated, And doctors there say that the number of rooms and equipment available is decreasing, especially as more young people get sick.

“More and more people over the age of 30 are getting sick and need to be hospitalized, and the wave has shown that each person gets sick sooner,” said Mercy Hospital in Springfield. Dr. Meylor Juarez said. There, due to the rapid increase in Covid-19, it was necessary to bring in ventilators from other hospitals. The patient there.

The state health department estimates that more than 70% of the viruses circulating in the state are delta mutants.

Approximately 91% of ICU patients at Mercy Hospital in Springfield use ventilators, according to the hospital’s chief administrative officer, Eric Frederick.

“It’s shocking for us to have such a number,” he told CNN’s “News Room” on Saturday. “These are young patients-you have them in their twenties, thirties, and forties-again, that’s alarming and (and) a direct line to vaccination rates.”

According to CDC data, about 35% of Arkansas’ population is fully vaccinated, and recently, new daily cases have exceeded 1,000 per day, state health officials said. I will.

“Arkansas is leaning towards younger people as the third wave of Covid-19 is skyrocketing upwards here in our state,” said Dr. Cam Patterson, President of Arkansas Medical College. “People with immunodeficiency also have breakthrough infections.”

Mississippi officials, whose population is completely vaccinated by only one-third, are also on the rise.

“We’ve seen almost the entire acquisition of Delta Variant,” he said. State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs.

According to state epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers, the number of cases and hospitalizations is on the rise as the virus spreads primarily to unvaccinated people.

Deaths haven’t increased, but buyers expect it to change as deaths tend to lag behind cases, he said.

The state advises seniors over the age of 65 to avoid mass gatherings until July 26, regardless of vaccination status.

Overall, 47.9% of the US population While 20 states are fully vaccinated to more than half of their inhabitants, are fully vaccinated.

Do you need a booster?

rear Pfizer announced Thursday Working on the development of a third vaccine booster shot raised questions about the long-term efficacy of the vaccine.

In response, Dr. Anthony Fauci said people should seek booster advice from federal health authorities.

“Sure, they need to listen to the CDC and the FDA. The FDA is the regulator that controls it, and the CDC will make recommendations according to the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices,” said the National. Forch, director of the Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said.

“We respect what pharmaceutical companies do, but Americans should seek advice from the CDC and FDA,” he said.

Dr. Peter Hotez, chair of the Texas Children’s Hospital’s Tropical Pediatrics Department, said current vaccines provide a high degree of protection.

“The current two doses of the vaccine appear to be fairly potent against the delta mutant,” Hotez said on Friday. “Yes, I need a booster, but for now I don’t have to worry about vaccination.”

Pfizer has seen weakened immunity from vaccines manufactured in partnership with BioNTech and said it has begun efforts to develop booster shots to provide additional protection against mutants.

Federal guidance on fall schools encourages face-to-face learning

Meanwhile, the CDC on Friday said schools should prioritize direct school education in the fall, but it is important to have safety strategies such as masking and physical distance, and most importantly, qualifications. It is a vaccination for all people who have.

Schools that are ready to move from pandemic precautions when community infections reach low levels need to move gradually, he said in a draft guidance obtained by CNN.

“If a community decides to remove a school’s preventive strategy based on local conditions, remove it one at a time and carefully monitor the increase in COVID-19 cases before removing the next preventive strategy. We need to, “said the guidance. He added that schools need to be transparent to their families, staff and communities.

Fauci agreed, adding that unvaccinated children should wear masks.

“I think the message from the CDC is clear. I fully agree with them,” Fauci told CNN. “We want to bring all our children back to face-to-face classes in the fall semester.”

Many experts say that vaccination of more people will help the effort.

“We need to remember that we’re all together, from Little Rock Arkansas to New York City, San Francisco, Boston, and Anchorage,” said Dr. Robert Hopkins, Chairman of the National Vaccine Commission. .. “This is an international issue. Everyone who can be vaccinated must be vaccinated.”

