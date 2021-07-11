Battle of Super Processed Foods-Portsmouth Daily Times





Many reports, including the medical literature, show that ultra-processed foods are high in calories and cause weight gain. (1,2) But what are super-processed foods? The definition looks like this: “Super-processed foods as defined in the NOVA Food Classification System are industrial formulations of ingredients that go through a series of physical, chemical and biological processes. They usually lack intact health food ingredients and Contains a variety of additives. Super-processed foods tend to be more energy-dense and less nutritious than unprocessed alternative foods (ie, levels of free sugar, salt, and saturated fat). High, but low levels of protein, fiber, and micronutrients). Cheap, palatable, durable, convenient, and attractive. ”(3) Also known as evil. I think they are the opposite of the other buzzword “natural foods”. But if you’ve read about how bees make honey, you must say that honey is super-processed. I think it’s still a natural food. Therefore, super-processed foods account for 65.4% and 66.2% of the daily caloric intake of school-age children in the United Kingdom and the United States, respectively, and are therefore logically widely criticized for (2) the prevalence of obesity. I will. Super processed foods are very similar to cooking it. Cooking was invented a million or two million years ago and has been found to be widely recognized for allowing humans to grow large brains. One proof of this is that humans have evolved to simultaneously create small jaws and teeth and grow large brains. A big brain is good, but it’s very hungry and takes a lot of calories to maintain. Cooking makes it much easier to digest food and reduce calories. Cooked foods have 25-50% higher calorie levels than raw foods. So if you really want to lose weight, don’t eat cooked foods like chimpanzees. But you may not survive. Cheetos must be an example of super-processed foods, and I really like cheetos. 1. Hall KD, Ayuketah A, Brychta R, etc. Super-processed diets cause excessive caloric intake and weight gain: Randomized controlled trials of inpatients with free food intake. Celmetab. 2019; 30 (1): 67-77.e3. doi: 10.1016 / j.cmet.2019.05.008 2. Chang K. et al. Relationship between pediatric consumption of superprocessed foods and obesity trajectories in Avon longitudinal studies of the parent-child birth cohort. JAMA Pediatrics. 2021 ;: e211573. Doi: 10.1001 /jamapediatrics.2021.1573. June 14, 2021 3. Monteiro CA, Canon G, Levy RB, etc. Super-processed foods: what they are and how to identify them. Public health nutrients. 2019; 22 (5): 936-941. doi: 10.1017 / S1368980018003762 4. https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/food-for-thought-was-cooking-a-pivotal-step-in-human-evolution/ DiTragila The opinion of this writer is their own, not the opinion of this newspaper John DiTraglia MD is a Portsmouth pediatrician. He can be contacted by [email protected] or by phone-354-6605.

