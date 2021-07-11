Kerala Zika virus counts up to 18 in 3 more cases





The 22-month-old infant was one of the infants found to be infected with the Zika virus. (File) Thiruvananthapuram: Three more people, including infants, were found infected with the Zika virus in Kerala on Sunday, bringing the total to 18. Health Minister Veena George said the government has set up test facilities in Thiruvananthapuram, Tritur, Calicut Medical College, and the National Institute of Virology (NIV) unit in Alappuzha. “A 22-month-old infant was found infected. A 46-year-old man and a 29-year-old health care worker were also found infected. Eighteen cases of infection were identified in the state.” She said. release. Ms. George also said that of the 27 samples sent for testing in two batches, 26 were found to be negative. Of the third batch containing eight samples, three were found to be infected on Sunday. According to the Department of Health, 2,100 test kits were received from NIV Pune, 1,000 to Thiruvananthapuram, 300 to Triture and Calicut, and 500 to NIV in Alappuzha. “The Thiruvananthapuram Medical College has received a 500 triplex kit that allows simultaneous detection and identification of RNA from dengue, chikungunya and Zika viruses, and a 500 singleplex kit that can detect only Zika virus,” the minister said. Said in the announcement. Pune NIV has instructed the health department to collect blood samples of people suspected of being infected with the Zika virus. “More laboratories in the state will be provided with Zika virus testing facilities.” “There are 27 government laboratories in the state that can perform RT-PCR tests, and as more test kits arrive in the state, we use these laboratories to test for Zika virus after obtaining NIV approval. Will be implemented, “said the Minister. She also said the hospital was instructed to examine these patients with fever, rash and body pain, especially pregnant women. (Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from the Syndicate Feed.)

