Kerala officials have identified three more cases of Zika virus in infants among infected individuals





3 more cases Zika virus reported in Kerala, The total number of cases is 18. Toddlers were one of three new cases of infection. Veena George, Secretary of State for Health, Kerala, said in a press release: A 46-year-old man and a 29-year-old health worker were also found infected. Eighteen cases of infection have been confirmed in the state. “ Veena George added that the state government has set up test facilities at Thiruvananthapuram, Thrissur, Calicut Medical College, and the National Institute of Virology (NIV) unit in Alappuzha. The Minister of Health said 27 samples were sent for testing in two batches. Of these, 26 turned out to be negative. Of the third batch containing eight samples, three were found to be infected on Sunday. Read again: What is the Zika virus currently detected in Kerala? According to the State Department of Health, 2,100 test kits were received from NIV Pune. Of these, 1,000 were given to Thiruvananthapuram, 500 to Alappuzha’s NIV, and 300 to Triture and Calicut, respectively. “The Thiruvananthapuram Medical College receives a 500 triplex kit that allows simultaneous detection and identification of RNA from dengue, chikungunya, and Zika viruses, and a 500 singleplex kit that can detect only Zika virus,” said the Minister of Health. “. Pune NIV has requested the State Department of Health to collect blood samples of people suspected of being infected with the Zika virus. “More laboratories in the state will be provided with Zika virus testing facilities. There are 27 government laboratories in the state that can perform RT-PCR tests, and as more test kits arrive in the state, these laboratories. Will be used to perform the following tests: Zika virus after permission from NIV. “ State hospitals have been instructed to test patients with symptoms such as fever, rashes, and body pain, especially pregnant women, the health minister said. Zika virus case in Kerala Kerala remains vigilant after a case of Zika virus. 24-year-old pregnant woman The first diagnosis was reported in the state. On Friday, the center dispatched a team of six members to monitor the situation and assist the state government. Lav Agarwal, co-secretary of the Ministry of Health, said: We got there and were instructed to assist the state government in managing Zika fever there. “ Saturday Veena George Kerala Government Strengthens Surveillance Mechanism, Including vector control, suppress the spread of Zika virus. (With input from PTI) to see: Zika virus in Kerala: everything you need to know

