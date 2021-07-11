French surgeon dies behind the world’s first face and hand transplant

A friend told AFP on Sunday that the world’s first pioneering French surgeon to successfully transplant a hand and face died at the age of 80.

Jean-Michel Dubernard, who became one of France’s most famous medics while working in southeastern Lyon, collapsed at Istanbul Airport while traveling with his family on Saturday night, a friend named. I asked not to.

Dubernard led the world’s first hand transplant to a New Zealand man in September 1998, creating a sensation in the medical community and giving him worldwide recognition.

Leading an international team of experts, Dubernard and his fellow surgeons fixed the two bones of the forearm together during a 13-hour operation and then the patient’s arteries, veins, nerves, tendons, muscles, and skin. Joined in.

He followed this feat with the first two-handed and forearm transplant two years later to a Frenchman who had a homemade rocket at the time of the explosion.

In November 2005, Dubernard culminated in fame with his first partial face transplant. In this transplant, a brain-dead donor transplanted the nose, lips, and chin to Isabelle Dinoire, a French divorce who had been beaten by a dog.

Three months later, Dinoir appeared at a notable press conference in the glare of the world’s media, wearing heavy makeup to hide the scars, but otherwise restored his face.

“We want to launch these new technologies to give hope to others around the world,” said Dubernard, then 64 years old.

The first full transplant was done by a Spanish team in March 2010.

complications

Duvernard, a rugby fan and three fathers, was known for his outstanding work ethic and passion for the profession.

He acknowledged his decision to become a doctor for appendicitis attacks as a child and his interest in transplants, which he heard about the first successful organ transplant (kidney) in the United States in 1954.

“My only motivation is to deepen my understanding of medicine. I do it for patients,” he told the Le Monde newspaper in 2005.

He also writes extensively in medical journals about transplantation challenges for both physical and psychological recipients, as well as his expertise.

“The psychological effects of hand-face allografts (transplants) are that the hands of a dead person are easy to use and not easy to see forever, and it is not easy to see the face of a dead person in the mirror. It shows that, “he said in 2006 in the European Urology Department.

His name and method also meant that his patients and his work were subject to scrutiny and occasional criticism.

The National Medical Association has blamed the release of images of Dinoir after a face transplant and accused Dubernal and a medical team led by fellow surgeon Bernard Dubochel in the spotlight.

“Premature and uncontrolled communication focuses all on technical feats at the expense of giving patients and donors proper respect for her generosity and the generosity of her family. “The order said in a statement.

‘dreams’

His first hand transplant also revealed when recipient Clint Hallam stopped taking the powerful immunosuppressive drugs needed to stop his body from rejecting new hands. Attracted unwelcome publicity.

Haram, who had a prison saw accident, begged to amputate his new hand in 2000 and felt “mentally separated”, but Dubernard said it was still working. Rejected.

The convicted scammer was furious at what doctors saw as wasting his opportunity, but succeeded in getting rid of his hand in London in 2001.

Dinoir died in 2016, 11 years after a face transplant, reportedly illnesses, mood swings, and several cancers associated with powerful medications that the body should take daily to prevent tissue rejection. Fighted a seizure.

The Le Figaro newspaper said Dinoir’s body began refusing to be transplanted a year before her death, “she lost some of her lip use.”

Dubernard’s influence lives in Lyon, where a younger generation of surgeons continues to push the boundaries of science.

In January of this year, an Icelandic man received the world’s first shoulder and arm transplant in the city, 20 years after the accident of losing both hands and feet.

The man’s wife said at a news conference that the surgery was “his greatest dream.”