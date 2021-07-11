Health
French surgeon dies behind the world’s first face and hand transplant
A friend told AFP on Sunday that the world’s first pioneering French surgeon to successfully transplant a hand and face died at the age of 80.
Jean-Michel Dubernard, who became one of France’s most famous medics while working in southeastern Lyon, collapsed at Istanbul Airport while traveling with his family on Saturday night, a friend named. I asked not to.
Dubernard led the world’s first hand transplant to a New Zealand man in September 1998, creating a sensation in the medical community and giving him worldwide recognition.
Leading an international team of experts, Dubernard and his fellow surgeons fixed the two bones of the forearm together during a 13-hour operation and then the patient’s arteries, veins, nerves, tendons, muscles, and skin. Joined in.
He followed this feat with the first two-handed and forearm transplant two years later to a Frenchman who had a homemade rocket at the time of the explosion.
In November 2005, Dubernard culminated in fame with his first partial face transplant. In this transplant, a brain-dead donor transplanted the nose, lips, and chin to Isabelle Dinoire, a French divorce who had been beaten by a dog.
Three months later, Dinoir appeared at a notable press conference in the glare of the world’s media, wearing heavy makeup to hide the scars, but otherwise restored his face.
“We want to launch these new technologies to give hope to others around the world,” said Dubernard, then 64 years old.
The first full transplant was done by a Spanish team in March 2010.
complications
Duvernard, a rugby fan and three fathers, was known for his outstanding work ethic and passion for the profession.
He acknowledged his decision to become a doctor for appendicitis attacks as a child and his interest in transplants, which he heard about the first successful organ transplant (kidney) in the United States in 1954.
“My only motivation is to deepen my understanding of medicine. I do it for patients,” he told the Le Monde newspaper in 2005.
He also writes extensively in medical journals about transplantation challenges for both physical and psychological recipients, as well as his expertise.
“The psychological effects of hand-face allografts (transplants) are that the hands of a dead person are easy to use and not easy to see forever, and it is not easy to see the face of a dead person in the mirror. It shows that, “he said in 2006 in the European Urology Department.
His name and method also meant that his patients and his work were subject to scrutiny and occasional criticism.
The National Medical Association has blamed the release of images of Dinoir after a face transplant and accused Dubernal and a medical team led by fellow surgeon Bernard Dubochel in the spotlight.
“Premature and uncontrolled communication focuses all on technical feats at the expense of giving patients and donors proper respect for her generosity and the generosity of her family. “The order said in a statement.
‘dreams’
His first hand transplant also revealed when recipient Clint Hallam stopped taking the powerful immunosuppressive drugs needed to stop his body from rejecting new hands. Attracted unwelcome publicity.
Haram, who had a prison saw accident, begged to amputate his new hand in 2000 and felt “mentally separated”, but Dubernard said it was still working. Rejected.
The convicted scammer was furious at what doctors saw as wasting his opportunity, but succeeded in getting rid of his hand in London in 2001.
Dinoir died in 2016, 11 years after a face transplant, reportedly illnesses, mood swings, and several cancers associated with powerful medications that the body should take daily to prevent tissue rejection. Fighted a seizure.
The Le Figaro newspaper said Dinoir’s body began refusing to be transplanted a year before her death, “she lost some of her lip use.”
Dubernard’s influence lives in Lyon, where a younger generation of surgeons continues to push the boundaries of science.
In January of this year, an Icelandic man received the world’s first shoulder and arm transplant in the city, 20 years after the accident of losing both hands and feet.
The man’s wife said at a news conference that the surgery was “his greatest dream.”
Sources
2/ https://www.breitbart.com/news/french-surgeon-behind-world-first-face-and-hand-transplants-dies/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]