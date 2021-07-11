Delta mutants have become the predominant COVID strain in Indiana, causing new outbreaks | Local News





CP Coworking recently opened in the Old Court Square in downtown historic Crown Point. People are 115S. You can rent a shared office workspace in Chase Building on Court St. “We are a shared office concept with a private office and an open workspace environment,” said owner Kate Lan. “There are 11 private offices and a total of about 3,400 square feet.” Most private offices are rented, but there is still plenty of coworking office space with high-speed internet, printing, business email addresses, shared secretarial services, and full-time assistants from 9am to 5pm on weekdays. Is working. However, whether you’re burning oil late at night, needing to print important documents, or have a business meeting in a meeting room, you’ll always have access to your office. “It’s a membership system,” Ran said. “Day traders can rent for $ 25 a day or become a monthly member for $ 99 a month. Everything is flexible.” Private offices can be rented for a minimum of 3 weeks at a time. “We have a self-employed person and some start-ups,” she said. “We need to appeal to commuters who were traveling to the city for work before COVID but still want the professional requirements of the company. Our target market was previously 5 weeks a week. People who traveled to Chicago a day but now only travel twice. People who want a place they want to go on a weekly or telecommuting basis. There are also after-school instructors. “ Lunn was inspired by WeWork, a state-owned company with coworking spaces in Chicago and other major cities. She may open more places in the future. “The universe spoke to me,” she said. “I thought this was perfect. I’ve been to WeWork’s workplace in Chicago, but I felt that CrownPoint needed something like that, especially because people work more remote.” CP Coworking is also building a podcasting studio with professional recording equipment that can be rented out to anyone who wants to publish a podcast. “I just want to make it part of the community,” she said. “I want to listen to the lecture and learn something, and talk about the members giving presentations. I just want to provide something to the community,” he said. People can sign up online or by calling 219-769-0733 to rent the space there. For more information, please visit: www.cpcoworking.com Or facebook.com/CPCoWorking..

