COVID-19 No need for booster shots’now’





Dr. Anthony Fauci said on Sunday that Americans don’t need booster shots to protect them from “now.” Highly contagious delta A variant of COVID-19 — after Pfizer announced that it was developing a third jab. “For now, given the data and information we have, we need to give a third shot, a boost, on top of the two doses from mRNA and the one from J & J. No, “Fauci said. About CNN’s “State of the Union”. Still, the White House Chief Medical Advisor left the door open to the possibility of recommending booster shots for future testing and research. Extra dose continue. “This is not what we say.” No, you don’t have to boost now. The story is over forever. “No, to examine this in real time and see if you need a boost. Much work is being done, “Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told host Jake Tapper when asked about Pfizer. I recommend the third jab of that vaccine. “But for now, [Center for Disease Control] And [Food and Drug Administration] They don’t feel we need to tell people now that you need to be boosted. “ Dr. Anthony Fauci said booster shots may be recommended in the future as additional doses are being tested and studied. AFP via Getty Images In another television appearance late Sunday morning, Fauci claimed that there was no conflict between Pfizer and public health officials regarding the possibility of using booster shots. “Even if the CDC and FDA say it right, I don’t feel like I need a booster at this point. It’s checking to see if I’m not very actively following and collecting all this information. That’s not the case. We may need it, “Fauci said in ABC’s” Stefanopros of the Week. ” “And if you do, you’ll have everything in place to do it. “Therefore, there seems to be a conflict here, but in reality there is no conflict,” he added. Fauci’s comments are spreading rapidly Delta variant — First discovered in India in December, some vaccines are ineffective — Account now Most of the US COVID-19 cases. According to the CDC, 51.7% of cases reported in the United States during the two weeks leading up to July 3 Delta variant.. In response, Pfizer and its partner BioNTech said adding a third jab to the double-dose series could provide the “highest level” of protection for all variants, including Delta. .. “As evidenced by the actual evidence released by the Israeli Ministry of Health, the effectiveness of the vaccine declines six months after vaccination, and at the same time the delta mutant is becoming the predominant mutant in the country,” the two companies said. Says. Told CNBC On thursday. Pfizer and partner BioNTech said adding a third jab to the double-dose series could provide the “highest level” of protection for all variants. Reuters In Israel, data show that Pfizer’s effectiveness against bugs has diminished due to the spread of Delta variants across the country. According to the Israeli Ministry of Health, the vaccine success rate of pharmaceutical companies that prevent both infectious and symptomatic diseases has dropped to 64% as of July 5. This was reduced from the 95% protection provided against the original strain of COVID-19.

