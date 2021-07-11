At Springfield Hospital, the number of COVID-19 patients is increasing over the weekend. One opens another COVID unit





Springfield, Missouri – According to Chief Administrative Officer Eric Frederick, Mercy Springfield opened its sixth COVID-19 unit on Sunday morning. James River Church Hosts Vaccination Events on All Campus from July 12th to 15th

Frederick shared the latest information on Twitter, saying that the hospital also has 133 patients who are positive for COVID-19. Frederick says Mercy needed only 5 units last year. 133 COVID + @MercySGF.. Open the 6th COVID unit. Last year I only needed five. Many rural rural communities do not have high immunization rates. They also don’t have a hospital. Get sick and come to Springfield. I think it’s left out of the story. https://t.co/eu5DSyomX0 — Eric Frederick (@CAOMercySGF) July 11, 2021 “Many rural rural communities do not have high immunization rates. They also do not have hospitals. Get sick and come to Springfield. I think it is left out of the story. “I will,” said Frederick. Steve Edwards, CEO of Cox Health, also shared that 119 COVID-positive patients were hospitalized as of Sunday morning. Edwards points out that Cox had only 14 COVID patients in mid-May. 119 Covid inpatients at Cox Health this morning. (There were only 14 patients in mid-May). Forecasts for the week of July 19 are in the range 153-178. This is probably far beyond our capabilities. Delta is highly contagious and is at great risk if not vaccinated. — Steve Edwards (@SDECoxHealth) July 11, 2021 “The forecast for the week of July 19 is in the range 153-178. This is probably far beyond our capacity. Delta is very contagious and is a big risk if not vaccinated. “I’m exposed to,” said Edwards. These updates include Springfield as a Delta variant Mercy requiring all staff to be vaccinated By September. Mercy made a presentation Wednesday, also reporting 120 COVID-19 patients. That is, between July 7th and July 11th, Mercy added 13 new COVID patients. At the same time, Cox has 19 new COVID-19 patients. The entire Mercy network has 40,000 employees. As of July 7, 25% of Mercy’s staff are unvaccinated. Springfield gains national attention with increased number of COVID-19

“It is imperative to take these steps to protect the health of Mercy’s colleagues and patients,” said Dr. William Systrunk, an expert on Mercy infections. “As a health care leader in our community, it is important to set standards to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Vaccination is the best defense against the virus and has already been used by many colleagues to care for patients. We provide the protection we need. Our goal is to ensure that our colleagues and patients have the safest working environment possible as part of our efforts to stop the spread of the virus in the communities we serve. That is. “ COVID-19 Missouri’s Most Dangerous State During Pandemic, Analysis Found

“Situations that our community is concerned about,” said Aaron Shecola of the Springfield-Greene County Health Department. “And it’s pretty disappointing that we’re getting so much attention, and it’s not positive.” In southwestern Missouri, COVID-19 has the highest infection rate and one of the slowest vaccination rates in the country. The· New York Times It also reported this week that Missouri had the highest hospitalization and mortality rates associated with COVID-19 in the past week.



