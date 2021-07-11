“Almost half” of Jakarta’s inhabitants have antibodies to COVID-19, indicating that they are more widespread than reported

The results of the Indonesian Health Survey show that nearly half of Jakarta’s population (4.7 million of the 10.6 million population) has antibodies to COVID-19.

A serological test that tested blood antibodies across the Tokyo metropolitan area showed that 44.5% of Jakarta residents had tested positive for the SARS Cov-2 virus by March this year.

However, only 8.1 percent of the estimated number of people infected was actually confirmed. The rest were either undetected or asymptomatic.

The survey, conducted after the most deadly week in the Indonesian pandemic, kills about 1,000 people per day and infects about 38,000 per day.

The results are further evidence that Jakarta’s official COVID-19 figures are significantly underestimated.

After March 2020 Jakarta recorded a total of 662,442 confirmed infections, Some of the numbers shown in the survey.

In fact, the number of confirmed infections has almost doubled since the investigation was completed in late March.

It suggests that the number of people with antibodies could probably include a majority of the population.

The survey found that nearly 45% of Jakarta’s inhabitants carry coronavirus antibodies. ((( Reuters: Willie Kurniawan

The serological study was conducted in collaboration with various health institutions, including the State Department of Health in Jakarta, the Faculty of Public Health, University of Indonesia, and the Eijkman Institute for Molecular Biology.

“Through this study, we can estimate the proportion of Jakarta inhabitants infected with the SARS CoV-2 virus, whether identified / confirmed by PCR tests,” said a director of the State Health Department in Jakarta. One Widyastuti said. Indonesians go by only one name.

Higher COVID-19 infection in women

“You can also see a more complete picture of Jakarta’s pandemic situation, so you can also adjust your handling and management strategies,” he said at an online press conference.

Researchers have tested about 5,000 people over the age of one in more than 100 urban villages in six districts of Jakarta.

The results show that 4,717,000 people (44.5 percent of Jakarta’s total population) were already infected with COVID-19, they say.

The largest group infected was the 30-49 year old group, but infections were found in all age groups.

People who were overweight or lived in densely populated areas were at increased risk of infection. ((( AP: Ahmad Ibra Himad

The infection rate was higher in women than in men.

Unmarried people have shown a lower risk of infection.

And those who were overweight, or who lived in Jakarta’s slums, had higher risk factors.

“People in densely populated areas are more susceptible to COVID-19 infection,” said Dr. Pandu Riono, Faculty of Public Health, University of Indonesia.

“The higher the classification of obesity index, the more infections we have, in which case we are overweight and obese. People with high blood sugar levels are also at higher risk,” he said.

According to the survey results, only 37 percent of people infected with Jakarta have symptoms. Almost two-thirds were asymptomatic.

Dr. Pandu Riono said the study also showed that a pandemic could become endemic — if the disease becomes more or less permanent in a particular area.

The results also showed that it is difficult to achieve herd immunity due to Jakarta’s demographics.

“Because Jakarta is an open city with high mobility within and between regions, it will be more difficult to achieve Jakarta’s co-immunity,” he said.

“Therefore, all residents operating in Jakarta must be both Jakarta residents and immigrants. [be vaccinated so they can] Overcome all variants of the virus. “

“Our homework is not over”

Vaccination can reduce the risk of hospitalization and death, but he added that it cannot completely stop the infection of the virus.

In recent weeks, the highly contagious delta virus has spread nationwide, resulting in a significant increase in vaccination rates in Indonesia.

More than 66,000 people died of COVID-19 in Indonesia. ((( AP: Tatan Shufrana

Earlier this month, we achieved our goal of 1 million doses daily. Children aged 12 to 17 are also eligible for vaccination.

Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan states that 50% of Jakarta’s population needs to be vaccinated to build herd immunity and control its infection.

“Our homework isn’t over,” he said.

“success [of the program] It will be how many residents have been vaccinated, not how many times the vaccine has been given. “

Indonesia received the first Moderna vaccine shipment on Saturday and was donated by the United States. It is only used to give frontline healthcare professionals a third booster shot.

The government has also promised to increase the rate of testing and follow-up as infection rates continue to skyrocket.

Nationwide In Indonesia, 2.5 million people have been infected and more than 66,000 have died...

