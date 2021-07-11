Zika virus: warns the health department hospital





Coimbatore Reports of Zika virus infection in Kerala created a difficult situation for Coimbatore as frontline workers and health departments in local governments continued to contain COVID-19. Health ministry officials said the Coimbatore district had no cases of Zika virus in two adjacent districts, Palakkad and Tritur, but increased vigilance. However, there was no panic in the area, said S. Senthil Kumar, deputy director of health services. Workers from local organizations played a major role in mosquito source reduction efforts. “Health and local bodyworkers are primarily engaged in COVID-19 activities. They were instructed to carry out source reduction activities together,” he said. Citizens also play a role in preventing mosquito breeding by not allowing freshwater clogging on the premises of homes, offices, facilities, shops and other facilities, he said. The Ministry of Health has sent all private and government hospitals to identify people with symptoms of Zika virus infection, such as mild fever, mainly limb joint pain, red eyes, rash, myalgia, headache, and malaise. I am issuing a warning. “Zika fever can cause microcephaly in babies, so hospitals are being asked to give a special assessment of fever in pregnant women,” said Dr. Centil Kumar. The district was seeing sporadic cases of dengue fever. Two cases of dengue fever were reported by Somanur and Sulur 20 days ago. Both patients were detected and recovered in the early stages of infection. On Saturday night, collector GS Sameeran met with senior officials to discuss ways to prevent the spread of the Zika virus in Coimbatore. Random fever checks for people entering the district from Kerala at a virtual conference he held with the Secretary of State, Coimbatore Corporation Commissioner, District Revenue Officer, Project Director, DRDA, Co-Director and Deputy Director of the Public Health Service. It was decided to do it. , The source said. Due to the high number of cases of Zika virus, the government planned to hold a special medical camp at 14 entrances on the border with Kerala. Similarly, the government has asked the Public Health Service to collect details of pregnant women reporting fever symptoms. This was important because Zika virus can cause microcephaly. Microcephaly is a defect in which the baby’s head is smaller than the body. In addition to collecting details of pregnant women with fever, department staff should also collect details of women reporting fever. For local groups, collectors urged them to strengthen their mosquito control measures by destroying mosquito breeding sources. Since the source of dengue fever is the same as that of Zika virus, the same steps that were taken to control the spread of dengue fever should be performed. Aedes aegypti bred in fresh water. Therefore, it was important to destroy the waste that could store rainwater. Collectors have asked local body and department officials to carry out work on the scaffolding of the war, including fog to eradicate mosquitoes, sources added.

..

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/zika-virushealth-dept-issues-alert-to-hospitals/article35271376.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos