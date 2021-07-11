Decrease the number of COVID-19: Virus cases are increasing in less than half of the vaccinated New York area





Sign up for us Politics NY Newsletter To keep up to date with the latest coverage and information about the 2021 elections in your district and throughout New York

According to the latest Ministry of Health data, six out of ten New York City zip codes with the highest COVID-19 positive rates in the past week were vaccinated against the virus in less than half of the population. The latest figures show that Delta variants continue to spread throughout the city, accounting for more than a quarter of all new COVID-19 cases reported in five districts in the last four weeks. Considered to be more contagious and more potent than standard COVID-19, this variant poses a particularly serious risk to the health of unvaccinated individuals. Vaccines Available — Either One-Time Johnson & Johnson Shots, or Two-Dose Pfizer or Moderna Serum — Effective against delta variants of COVID-19 And other forms of virus. Vaccinated people can also be infected with COVID-19, but the antibodies accumulated in the immune system by the vaccine are effective in preventing serious, life-threatening symptoms. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported: Over 99% of June COVID-19 deaths across the United States are associated with unvaccinated people.. Last week, Cypress Hills, East New York, and Brooklyn (ZIP Code 11208) recorded the newest COVID-19 cases in New York City, with 33 cases reported between July 1st and 7th, with a 7-day positive rate. Was 2.89%. .. However, the city’s health department also reported that only 44% of eligible residents of the community were vaccinated once and only 39% of the residents were fully vaccinated. Similarly, the four regions of Staten Island on the Top 10 list of cities with the highest 7-day COVID-19 positive rates have registered full vaccination rates of less than 50%. However, the top 10 list also includes two regions with complete vaccination rates above 60%. Bronx City Island (10464, 7-day positive rate 4.35%, 3 new cases, fully vaccinated 61%) and Queens Douglaston / Little Neck (11363). , 3.45% 7 days positive, 2 new cases, 69% complete vaccination). However, the sample size of these and other regions described in the July 1-7 COVID-19 test data was small. The Ministry of Health reported that many of them did not provide suitable test samples. In other words, a sufficient number of people in these areas have not undergone the COVID-19 test to provide more accurate images of the spread of the virus during the period. Nevertheless, the city’s health department reported that 24 districts in five districts had a complete vaccination rate of less than 40% as of July 11. Edgemere / Far Rockaway, Queens (11691), 32% are fully vaccinated, the lowest rate in the city as a whole. 36% of the residents received one vaccination. Ironically, however, there were four new cases in the region between July 1st and 7th, with a 7-day positive rate of 0.53%, one of the lowest in the city as a whole. Overall, nearly 4.4 million New Yorkers have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Manhattan has the highest percentage of fully vaccinated residents in any autonomous region at 64%, followed by Queens at 58%, Staten Island at 49%, Brooklyn at 46% and Bronx at 43%.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.amny.com/coronavirus/covid-19-numbers-virus-cases-rising-vaccination-rates-low/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos