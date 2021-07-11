Update 2-Israel Offers Third Shot of Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine to Endangered Adults





* Booster for adults with impaired immune system * Israel is still weighing the third shot for the general public * The country had the world’s leading Pfizer vaccine deployment * However, a delta variant that causes an increase in infection (added Ministry of Health officials on booster shots) Jerusalem, July 11 (Reuters)-Israel announced on Sunday that it will begin a third dose of Pfizer’s vaccine to adults with weak immunity, but it is still under consideration whether the booster will be open to the public. It was. Due to the rapid spread of delta variants, vaccination coverage in Israel has recovered. This is because new infections have increased from single digits to about 450 per day in the past month, and the country is rushing to ship the next Pfizer. Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz said adults with immune system disorders who received two doses of the Pfizer vaccine could take effect immediately and receive boosters. Pfizer and its partner BioNTech SE said they are a major supplier of rapid Israeli vaccination deployments launched in December and will ask US and European regulators to approve booster shots within a few weeks on Thursday. .. The two companies said they were at increased risk of infection six months after seeking permission for a third shot. Following criticism from some scientists and officials, the two companies did not share data showing the risk, but said they would be released shortly. They also quoted recent Israeli data. “We are investigating this issue, but there is no final answer yet,” Horowitz, who spoke on Kan’s public radio, said of Israeli civilian boosters. “In any case, we are currently administering a third shot to people suffering from immunodeficiency.” According to health officials, about half of the 46 patients currently hospitalized in Israel with serious conditions are vaccinated, with the majority coming from risk groups. Approximately 5.7 million of Israel’s 9.3 population receive at least one dose. Israel did not intend to rush to make a decision on booster shots for the general public, said Sharon Alroy Price, head of public health at the Ministry of Health. “It’s pretty complicated. We’re currently seeing outbreaks between children and their parents who weren’t necessarily vaccinated in January and February, and we need to identify (statistical) biases.” Alroy-Preis told Kan. Alroy-Preis is still uncertain whether the vaccine was simply less effective against the delta mutants or whether those vaccinated in January and February had a higher prevalence than those who were later vaccinated. He added that there is. Supply gap Separately, Horowitz said the Ministry of Health would use the already-stocked Moderna Inc vaccine to fill the Pfizer supply gap for continuous double doses to the general adult population. Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said in a broadcast statement to the Cabinet on Sunday that he and Pfizer had agreed to proceed with delivery of the next dose on August 1. Shipments were widely expected to arrive in September. There was no immediate response from Pfizer to the request for comment. (Edited by Jeffrey Heller and Raissa Kasolowsky)

..

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/article/health-coronavirus-pfizer-israel/update-2-israel-offers-third-shot-of-pfizer-covid-19-vaccine-to-adults-at-risk-idUSL1N2ON05W The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos