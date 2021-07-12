COVID-19: 19 new cases in Saskatchewan, one death reported on Sunday

The Saskatchewan COVID-19 update showed that there were 19 new virus cases in the state as of Sunday.

There are currently 399 COVID-19 activity cases in Saskatchewan.

Updated figures show that one person died after a positive COVID-19 test, bringing the total number of deaths in the state to 573 since the pandemic began.

The new case was reported as follows:

Far northwest, two.

Far North Central, one.

Far northeast, 5.

North Central, one.

Saskatoon, 4 people.

Central east, one.

Regina, 3 people.

Southeast, one.

One new case was withholding residence information. One case with resident information pending was assigned to the June 26th total in the Northwest Zone, and another case was added to the July 1st total in the Saskatoon Zone.

As of Sunday, one case was considered a resident tested positive outside the state and was added to the total for the Southeast Zone on July 8.

As of July 11, a total of 54 people have been hospitalized, including 48 inpatients and 6 ICU inpatients.

The 7-day average for the new COVID-19 cases on Sunday was 43, or 3.5 per 100,000.

According to the update, 863 COVID-19 tests were conducted on Saturday.

As of Sunday’s release, an additional 1,416 initial doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were distributed, bringing the total to 740,747 state-wide. In addition, 8,904 second vaccinations were given, bringing the total number of complete vaccinations in the state to 558,441.