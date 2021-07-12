California reported the death of the first West Nile fever of the year





According to the death occurred in San Luis Obispo County news release From the California Public Health Service. It gave no further identification about death. “As West Nile virus activity in the state is increasing, we urge Californians to take all possible precautions to prevent mosquito bites,” said Thomas Aragon, state public health officer and director of health. He said in a news release. West Nile virus is usually transmitted by the bite of an infected mosquito. According to the Ministry of Health, the virus has been identified in 177 mosquitoes from 13 counties throughout the state. “This month’s high temperatures have contributed to increasing the number of mosquitoes and the risk of viral transmission to humans,” the release said, adding that “activity is at expected levels.” Symptomatology West Nile infections include fatigue, fever, headache, body pain, rash, and swollen lymph nodes. However, 80% of infected people show no symptoms. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Although the risk of serious illness is low, people over the age of 50 and people with diabetes and high blood pressure are “more likely to get sick,” the State Department of Health said. Less than 1% of infected people develop serious neuroinfiltrative diseases such as encephalitis (inflammation of the brain) and meningitis (inflammation of the protective membrane that covers the brain and spinal cord). CDC .. No vaccine or specific processing For West Nile virus. The health department recommends wearing appropriate clothing and repellents, especially in the early morning or evening, when outdoors. Seal windows and doors with a snug screen. And because mosquitoes lay eggs in standing water, they eliminate “all sources of standing water in your property.”

..

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/07/11/us/west-nile-california-death/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos