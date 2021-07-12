What are the symptoms of the delta variant? Questions about COVID-19 vaccine

The Shelby County Health Department has confirmed that a “delta” COVID-19 mutant of Indian origin is present and prevalent in Shelby County.

The commercial appeal asked five local experts some of the most frequently asked questions about this coronavirus mutation.

Are Delta variants more toxic or more contagious than other variants?

Dr. Cyrilyn A Walters, Regional One Health Outpatient Services Staff Physicians and Medical Directors: From studies published so far, it seems that the SARS-COV2 delta mutant is actually more contagious than previous strains. Specifically, the study compared it to beta strains that came out of the United Kingdom. In that study, it was about 60% more contagious.

With regard to pathogenicity, studies seem to show that it causes more hospitalizations and illnesses, but it is unclear whether it causes increased deaths as a result. The answer is still muddy, as most countries with large outbreaks and high mortality rates, such as India and Indonesia, are also countries with low immunization rates and overwhelmed health care systems.

Shelby County COVID-19:Shelby County has just 100,000 COVID-19 cases.Experts warn that the virus can be prolonged if vaccinations are not improved

What are the symptoms of the delta variant? Are they different from other variants?

Dr. Sirin Mazmder, Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare Infectious Diseases Expert: Many people who are ill with the delta variant report vague symptoms such as runny nose, sneezing, congestion, headache, sore throat, and fever. These symptoms are similar to those that people usually associate with a severe cold.

Traditional symptoms, such as loss of taste and smell, appear to be reported less frequently than other variants. We’re still learning about the Delta variant and how it affects people. If you feel unwell with these types of symptoms, it is important that you have a test and consult a medical professional.

Subscribe to read:Where is the COVID-19 pandemic in Memphis and what’s next for vaccines and health?

Are vaccines available in the US effective against delta mutants?

Morgan Jones, Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare Inpatient Critical Care Pharmacist: What we know so far is that vaccination is one of the most important ways to prevent severe infection by all variants of COVID-19. Although we receive more information about the delta variant daily, the evidence available so far shows that the mRNA vaccine provides a high level of protection against serious illness from the delta variant. ..

Our vaccine may provide slightly lower protection against mild to moderate infections, but receiving the complete vaccine series prevents hospitalization and death from COVID-19 delta mutants. Has been shown to be very effective.

COVID-19 in Shelby County:“We need to celebrate this moment”: COVID-19 numbers in Shelby County continue to decline

What is a Delta Plus variant? And how is it different?

Dr. Steve Threllkeld, Baptist Memorial Healthcare Infection Prevention Medical Director: The “Delta Plus” variant has one difference from the associated Delta variant. There is a single mutation in the spike protein called K417N. This mutation was found in some of the other variants, such as beta and gamma. Beta and gamma tend to be more likely to infect people who have been infected with COVID-19 in the past, and are most common in South Africa and Latin America.

These mutations may allow the peplomer to bind more tightly to the cell, allowing for more efficient infection. So far, there is no clear evidence to suggest that it is a rare variant compared to Delta and is more dangerous than the closely related Delta virus. The most important issue is the gradual tendency of this virus to accumulate mutations, which can lead to more contagious mutants that can also circumvent immune defenses.

COVID19 vaccine:“We need to do better”: Douglas Emhoff, second gentleman of Memphis, encourages vaccination

How popular are the Shelby County Delta variants?

Dr. Bruce Randolph, Shelby County Health Department Health Officer: Currently, there are 59 confirmed cases of delta variants. All US emergency licensed COVID-19 vaccines, including Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson, provide a high degree of protection against Delta variants and other COVID-19 strains. .. Even “breakthrough cases” that occur in fully vaccinated individuals are usually mild and rarely require hospitalization. Unvaccinated has the highest risk of serious illness due to the delta mutant.

COVID-19 and children:Many unvaccinated students will come back, just as the coronavirus is more contagious in Memphis: what you need to know

COVID-19 vaccination is free and widely available in pharmacies, clinics, and public vaccination sites. A complete list of vaccination sites is available at the following URL: https://covid19.memphistn.gov/.. The Department of Health will also provide the COVID-19 vaccine to adults and children ages 12 and older on 814 Jefferson Avenue from 9 am to 1 pm on July 17.