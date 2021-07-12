18 Maine Health patients test positive for delta variant





Newly released data from Maine Health show an increasing number of cases of the more contagious delta mutant of COVID-19. Since July 1, 18 of the 49 patients sampled have tested positive for delta variants in the NorDx lab at Maine Health, according to Dr. Dora Anne Mills, Chief Health Improvement Officer of the Health System. “The emergence of Delta is perfectly anticipated,” Mills said in a Facebook post on Sunday. Mills said the results were preliminary and pending validation by gene sequencing from the main CDC. “We in Maine and New England are the safest on earth as delta mutants spread around the world like invading plants, choking other mutants and finding unvaccinated ones as fertile lands. I’m most fortunate to live in one of the best places, “Mills added. Last month, the agency said it had found four cases of variants in Maine. Robert Long, a spokesperson for MaineCDC, said the agency’s latest report is likely to underestimate the number of cases of the Delta variant. “Note that the variant genomic sequence is not a diagnostic test like the COVID-19 PCR test. This is a long process that is less urgent than the diagnostic test. A better indicator of infection risk. The time required for diagnostic PCR testing has not changed. State laboratories will continue to provide results within 24-48 hours of receiving a sample for COVID-19 PCR testing, “Long said. Stated in a statement. State health officials say vaccination remains the best way for mainners to protect themselves. “The Maine CDC expects the impact of delta variants to grow in the state in the coming weeks. High vaccination rates in Maine limit transmission routes, but delta variants are opportunistic. Maine hospital partners tell us that the majority of patients in need of treatment for severe COVID-19 symptoms are not completely vaccinated, so vaccination is Delta It’s the best way to protect yourself from variants and other forms of COVID-19. Main CDC Director Nirav Shah said in a statement.

