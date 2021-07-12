Health
Zika cases increased to 18 in Kerala
By NewsDesk @infectiousdiseasenews
so Follow-up of Zika virus infection In the situation in Kerala, India, Health Minister Veena George Saturday And 3 additional cases Sunday, The total number of Zika virus cases is 18.
This included an almost 2-year-old infant and a 29-year-old hospital employee.
Secretary of State for Health George George The state said it was ready to test the Zika virus at Thiruvananthapuram in Thrissur and Kozhiko de Medical Colleges in Alappuzha NIV.
Zika virus testing facilities will be set up in more laboratories in the state. Non-medical cases are also screened by the State Public Health Institute and RTPCR. There are 27 government laboratories that can carry out tests.
Minister Vina George said the hospital was instructed to screen patients who come to the hospital with symptoms of fever, red spots and body pain, especially pregnant women, for Zika virus.
