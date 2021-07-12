What is included in the COVID vaccine?

You may have heard a lot about how COVID vaccines work and are deployed in the past year. However, if you scroll through the list of vaccine ingredients, you will see a long list of unlabeled names for which the purpose is clear. Some may be familiar with it, but many appear to be foreign and difficult to pronounce.

Vaccines are made up of active ingredients (those that provoke an immune response) and excipients (an extra ingredient that somehow helps the active ingredient). Excipients can stabilize the active ingredient, help it reach the right place in the body, prevent contamination, help mix, or a combination of all of these.

Most additives have been approved as foods and medicines for many years because they test new vaccines and are much faster to get approval if most of the ingredients are already in use by people.

The ingredients of the three vaccines currently used in the Australian deployment are: Both the Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines have been given and the Moderna vaccine will arrive. End of the year (Waiting for TGA approval). We will update this list as more vaccines are approved and ordered.

Pfizer-BioNTech

material:

BNT162b2 [mRNA]

((4-Hydroxybutyl) Azanesil) Bis (Hexane-6,1-Diyl) Bis (2-Hexyldecanoate) (ALC-0315)

2-[(polyethylene glycol)-2000]-N, N-ditetradecylacetamide (ALC-0159)

Distearoylphosphatidylcholine (DSPC)

cholesterol

Potassium chloride

Monobasic potassium phosphate

Sodium chloride

Dibasic disodium hydrogen phosphate dihydrate

sucrose

Water for injection

Active ingredient

Messenger Ribonucleic Acid – BNT162b2 [mRNA]

This is famous mRNA, Or messenger RNA, provokes an immune response that the body uses to make coronavirus-spiked proteins and protects you from the actual coronavirus.Interestingly, Pfizer’s mRNA is A little different To naturally occurring mRNA – it has been Nucleoside modification, This means one of the “coding” bases. UracilHas been exchanged for molecules of similar but not identical shapes.This is a trick It’s been found Over 15 years ago – Prevents the immune system from recognizing and destroying foreign mRNAs before they are used to make peplomer proteins.

Lipid nanoparticle coating

((4-Hydroxybutyl) Azanesil) Bis (Hexane-6,1-Diyl) Bis (2-Hexyldecanoate) (ALC-0315)

2-[(polyethylene glycol)-2000]-N, N-ditetradecylacetamide (ALC-0159)

Distearoylphosphatidylcholine (DSPC)

cholesterol

MRNA needs to be obtained in order to make a spike protein In our cells, And our cells have an oily membrane that repels molecules like mRNA.This is why vaccines are four different Lipid Coat mRNA (a long, fatty molecule that is more similar to the cell membrane). They are known as “lipid nanoparticles” because they form nanometer-sized clumps.

Pfizer’s lipid combinations AcuitasOver the last decade, I have been studying different combinations of therapeutic lipids.

This combination of four different lipids was determined by Pfizer and Aquitas to be the most effective for the uptake of mRNA into cells. The three lipids (ALC-0315, ALC-0159, DSPC) are synthetically designed and previously used in several treatments, but the fourth (ALC-0315, ALC-0159, DSPC) ) Ischolesterol) Is a molecule that our body already contains a few grams.

buffer

Potassium chloride

Monobasic potassium phosphate

Sodium chloride

Dibasic disodium hydrogen phosphate dihydrate

The mRNA in the vaccine, and in fact, the molecules in our body, are very sensitive to acidity, or pH.Salt is added as it can act as pH buffer, Prevents the solution from becoming too acidic or basic. The four salts of the Pfizer vaccine are designed to keep the pH constant for long periods of time. Two salts (basic potassium phosphate and dibasic sodium phosphate dihydrate) are also used in some Pharmaceutical treatmentAs fertilizers and food additives, potassium chloride and sodium chloride (table salt) are common natural substances.

Sugar stabilization

Sucrose (sugar, the same as commercially available white sugar) is added to the vaccine to keep other ingredients stable. low temperature..

solvent

Finally, all of these ingredients need to be in liquid form, so the vaccine needs something to dissolve and mix them. Fortunately, water is the best molecule to do this and that’s why it’s the last addition to the vaccine.

Oxford-AstraZeneca

material:

5 x 1010 ChAdOx1-S (recombinant) virus particles

L-histidine

L-histidine hydrochloride monohydrate

Magnesium chloride hexahydrate

Polysorbate 80

ethanol

sucrose

Sodium chloride

Disodium edetate dihydrate

Water for injection

Active ingredient

5 x 1010 ChAdOx1-S (recombinant) virus particles

This is a “viral vector” that turns the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine into a “viral vector” vaccine. It’s a domesticated virus ( Adenovirus(Not a coronavirus) Contains SARS-CoV-2 peplomer and induces the immune system.

Adenovirus has been modified so that it does not replicate or harm humans. Modeled after the adenovirus first found in chimpanzees, chimpanzees are not involved in the production of this vaccine. Instead, it grows from cells originally taken from the human kidney and then from genetically modified laboratory-based cells.Virus propagation in Australia End In Melbourne.

AstraZeneca’s active ingredients come with a unique coating package in the form of adenovirus, eliminating the need for lipids like the Pfizer vaccine. However, it requires molecules to buffer the pH and keep it stable, as well as some preservatives.

buffer

L-histidine

L-histidine hydrochloride monohydrate

Magnesium chloride hexahydrate

Sodium chloride

As with the Pfizer vaccine, salts (magnesium chloride hexahydrate and sodium chloride) and amines (L-histidine and L-histidine hydrochloride monohydrate) are added to keep the pH constant.

Both salts are naturally occurring minerals, but L-histidine amino acid.. Since these compounds are what our proteins are made of, you already have a lot of L-histidine. L-histidine hydrochloride monohydrate is similar to histidine (hence its name), which is also Used For food, cosmetics and soap.

emulsifier

Oily ones (such as the outside of adenovirus) and watery ones do not mix well, so the AstraZeneca vaccine requires an emulsifier to combine them.Emulsifiers are molecules that have both hydrophobic (oily) and hydrophilic (watery) sections and can be mixed – with detergents. Soap This is a general example. Lecithin contained in egg yolk is different.

Polysorbate 80 Is a common food additive due to its emulsifying properties and is also used in other non-COVID vaccines.

Preservative

ethanol

Disodium edetate dihydrate

AstraZeneca vaccines are kept very sterile, but use preservatives to prevent all kinds of contamination from vials and manufacturing processes. (Pfizer chose to avoid preservatives, which means less ingredients are needed for the vaccine, but some doses Disposal This is because we cannot guarantee that it is not contaminated. )

Not only is it a preservative, disodium edetate dihydrate (EDTA) is Approved drug To treat several types of metal poisoning.

Ethanol is the same alcohol available in hand sanitizers, beer and wine, but at concentrations less than 0.005% at a dose of 0.5 mm it does not affect blood alcohol levels.

Other materials

Like the Pfizer vaccine, sugar is used to stabilize the ingredients and water is used to combine all the ingredients.

modern

material:

Messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA)

SM-102

Polyethylene glycol [PEG] 2000 dimyristoylation glycerol [DMG]

cholesterol

Distearoylphosphatidylcholine (DSPC)

Trometamine

Trometamine hydrochloride

Acetic acid

Sodium acetate trihydrate

sucrose

water

Active ingredient

Messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA)

Like the Pfizer vaccine, the Modana vaccine stimulates the immune system mRNA.. Also, Moderna’s mRNA is slightly different from naturally occurring mRNA (nucleoside modification), so it does not trigger the immune system at the wrong point.

Lipid nanoparticle coating

SM-102

Polyethylene glycol [PEG] 2000 dimyristoylation glycerol [DMG]

Distearoylphosphatidylcholine (DSPC)

cholesterol

Like the Pfizer vaccine, the Moderna vaccine mRNA requires an oily coating to enter cells, where lipids are key.

Two of the lipids used (DPSC and cholesterol) are the same as those of Pfizer’s vaccine. (In Moderna’s documentation, DSPC is called 1,2-distearoyl-sn-glycero-3-phosphocholine instead of distearoylphosphatidylcholine, but they are the same molecule and have different names that cannot be pronounced in the same way.)

The other two lipids are synthetically designed.The combination of lipid nanoparticles has been developed and tested for years, but Moderna is now Court struggle Smaller companies Arbutus and – Moderna have lost one patent challenge over patents for specific combinations of lipids, Uncertain If it gives Arbutus the right to royalties from the profits Moderna has gained from the vaccine (or other product). Therefore, the credit for developing them is not clear, but at least two companies have spent a lot of time and money on them.

buffer

Trometamine

Trometamine hydrochloride

Acetic acid

Sodium acetate trihydrate

Like other vaccines, buffers are used to maintain the pH.

Trometamine and tromethamine hydrochloride are very common buffers in chemical research, but you probably know best about acetic acid as a component of vinegar. Sodium acetate trihydrate (very similar to acetic acid) is another very common food additive.

Other materials

As with other vaccines, add sugar and water to stabilize and mix the ingredients.